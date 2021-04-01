The new map of ‘Warzone’ appears in a leaked video

The new Warzone map is just around the corner. If the rumors are true, the scenario will arrive this month at the end of the second season. Although Activision and Raven Software maintain a secretive strategy in this regard, the leakers have leaked a great deal of detail in recent months. Nevertheless, no leak has been as significant as the one you’ll see today.

We go in parts. Since yesterday a video has been circulating that supposedly belongs to the promotional campaign for the new Warzone map. However, the VGC portal, one of the most reliable sources in the video game industry, indicates that the material does correspond to a Activision announcement. So, this is the first time that we can see some points of interest that will make up the new scenario.

Now, some – or many – players are likely to be disappointed. From what can be seen in the video, it is not a new map as such, but a “deep” renovation of Verdansk. Specifically, the setting would be changed to adapt it to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, that is, it would have places with a design inspired by the 80s. The most obvious changes can be seen, for example, in the stadium, the airport and the Downtown area.

Despite the above, apparently they will be included completely new points of interest, all of them inherited from the Black Ops Cold War campaign or multiplayer. While rumors anticipated a new Warzone map set in the Ural Mountains, it is likely that this location will replace the forests that currently surround Verdansk. We have to be patient and wait a few weeks to check it out.

Special event to receive the new Warzone map

If everything goes as indicated by various reports, including that of the VGC itself, the new Warzone map will arrive from the hand of a special event. We may witness a Apocalypse after the launch of a nuclear missile. The latter must put an end to the waves of zombies that have appeared in different parts of Verdansk. In addition, we will surely see a short narrative that serves as a transition to the new setting.

