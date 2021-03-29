The new makers of the next Transformers movie revealed

Share

After Michael Bay took care of all the Transformers movies, they have now decided that others are responsible.

Paramount Pictures is developing a new movie of Transformers live action with Marco Ramirez who was the showrunner in The Defenders (2017) from Netflix and Angel Manuel Soto placeholder image who directed Charm City Kings (2020).

For now we do not have details of the plot of this new film of Transformers “untitled”as production is in the early stages of development. However, it seems that “the project is being developed outside the universe of the main line of films of Transformers that Paramount has been doing since 2007. ″ Therefore, it will have nothing to do with what you have done Michael Bay until now. Hopefully soon they will announce more information and who will be the human protagonists, but surely they will no longer have Mark Wahlberg, Josh duhamel or Isabela Merced.

Although they change the director, many of those responsible for the previous ones will continue.

It is expected that Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Don murphy and Tom DeSanto, producers of all previous films of Transformers, come back for this new installment. Paramount Pictures clearly looking to expand with these characters, although he no doubt hopes to find the same commercial success as the Michael Bay since despite receiving very bad reviews, they obtained an exaggerated amount of money at the box office. Since if we also count the movie of Bumblebee they have obtained a total of 4.844 million dollars.

Although it is clear that the saga had certain symptoms of fatigue and another vision of other filmmakers may come in handy. Since they can give more importance to the story and less to the action, explosions and uncontrolled battles.

