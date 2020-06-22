One of Apple’s obsessions is to be able to offer its users a unified experience: unified between platforms and, now, between architectures. And that, in addition, usually translates into making life easier for software developers.

Today’s keynote has offered several innovations in this field. On the one hand, Apple has announced facilities to port iPad applications to MacOS desktop making use of Catalyst; on the other, he has presented your new Universal 2 applications, compatible with the two architectures that will coexist for a time in Apple’s hardware offering.

A revamped Catalyst

A year ago, Apple introduced its Mac Catalyst, a suite of tools whose purpose was to promote convergence between its different platforms making it easy to create apps for Mac by porting them directly from iPad, and thus increasing the catalog of desktop software.

Although already at that time several popular applications joined this development model that allowed reduce the workload of programmers, criticism was raised by professionals who they were missing the implementation of many basic functions and they demanded that the usability of the resulting applications better match the potential of macOS.

Now, Apple seems to have taken note of the criticism, because one of the highlights of this latest Keynote has been the changes introduced in Mac Catalyst. First of all, this will allow developers optimize your apps to display full screen on Mac.

To demonstrate the usefulness of the new Mac Catalyst, the versions of Messages and Maps included in Big Sur have been ported directly from iPad.

Secondly, it will allow integrating a series of Mac-specific interface controls (such as certain date pickers) and the access to new menu and keyboard APIs (which allow, for example, that the apps have keyboard shortcuts).

Universal 2: the impact of Apple Silicon on the development of software for Mac

But perhaps the biggest news at WWDC has been Apple’s announcement that its Macs will start using self-produced ARM processors (dubbed Apple Silicon), saying goodbye to Intel and the x86 architecture they have been using for the last 15 years. But that poses challenges for software developers:

“Users will want their apps to take full advantage of our custom chip features … and the best way to do that is with native apps. By updating our apps for Big Sur, we made them native to Apple Silicon, including some as demanding as Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. For this we resort to Xcode, as will the rest of the developers. Everything you need to create apps for the new chips is built into the new version of Xcode. […] Most of them will be able to have their apps ready in a matter of days. “

But Apple’s intention is not that versions of the same app begin to proliferate for Intel and for Apple Silicon: for this reason, it has chosen to create a new type of binary compatible with both architectures, which the company has named Universal 2.

“The developer will be able to take advantage of the native power and performance of the new Macs without losing compatibility with the Macs with Intel. And all with a single binary for all its users.”

As they explain from Apple, they have already been working closely with Microsoft and Adobe in the release of versions of Office and Creative Cloud, respectively, that use this class of binaries. In fact, during the presentation we have had the opportunity to see the new native versions of Word, Excel, Lightroom and Photoshop for Apple Silicon working.

In cases where the apps do not yet have native versions for Apple Silicon, these new teams will be able to use Rosetta 2 technology to “automatically translate old apps” at the time of its installation.

As they clarified during Keynote, “Rosetta will also translate code on the fly for browsers using compilers for JavaScript or Java “, all in a transparent way for the user.

Share

The new macOS Big Sur will include universal binaries for x86 and ARM, and will facilitate porting apps directly from iPad