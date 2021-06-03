The new MacBook Pros are just around the corner

Apple is working to finally say goodbye to Intel and complete the transition of its computers to ARM architecture. Rumors regarding the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are getting louder. According to data from a Chinese regulator, Cupertino’s could present their refurbished professional laptops as early as next week at WWDC 2021.

The specialized site MacRumors has been given the task of analyzing the database of the Chinese regulatory body. As detailed, a list presented on April 14 by Apple supplier, Sunwoda Electronic, refers to the battery A2527 with a capacity of 8,693 mAh and power of 11.45V. It is a component similar to that used by the Current 16-inch MacBook Pro what has 8,790 mAh capacity and 11.36V of power.

As we can see, the recently introduced battery capacity rating is less than the current 16-inch MacBook Pro model. Its relationship with the update that would be presented next week at WWDC is that the 2021 model will appear to feature a design with flat edges and surfaces and consequently will have less physical space to house battery cells.

However, even if the battery was slightly smaller, duration could be offset by Apple Silicon architecture, which is much more energy efficient than the one adopted by Intel. Even, they point out in the aforementioned medium, the autonomy of the new laptop could be higher than that of the current generation.

The 14 “MacBook Pro would come with a bigger battery

Photo by Jonathan Kemper on Unsplash

But that’s not all, the database has also revealed information about the 14-inch MacBook Pro. A listing submitted on March 30 by the same vendor mentions the A2519, which has a capacity of 6,068 mAh and a power of 11.47 V. In this case, unlike the previous one, the nominal capacity of the component increases. And it also has an explanation, since Apple’s smallest professional computer would increase in size from 13 to 14 inches, leaving more room for the battery.

As for the release date, there are slightly different predictions. While the Bloomberg journalist, Mark Gurman, assures that they will arrive this summer, the leaker Jon Prosser is betting on the annual conference for Apple developers (WWDC), which will be held from June 7. Precisely, the data revealed by the Chinese regulatory body reinforces this last hypothesis.

Other rumors claim that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros New generation Apple Silicon processors to debut known as “M1X”. They will also bring back the MagSafe charger, HDMI port, and SD card slot. All this with a new exterior design.

Read this too …