The new MacBook Pro would arrive at WWDC 2021, according to Jon Prosser

Rumors about the new MacBook Pro are getting louder. We recently told you that Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman said they would arrive as soon as this summer. Right nowThe well-known leaker Jon Prosser assures that it will be presented at the annual conference for Apple developers (WWDC).

Jon Prosser, who has a mixed record of successes and errors, assured this Monday that “You can confirm»That we will see a new MacBook Pro at WWDC 2021. He did so through a retweet in which the AppleTrack page analyzes whether Apple may have hinted at the arrival of a new computer in the invitation to its developer event.

The clue emerges from analysis of the code that is reflected in the glasses of one of the animojis. It basically refers to 3 emoji: eat, sleep, work. This has been interpreted as a hidden sign that Apple will present the new MacBook Pro at the all-virtual event that will take place from June 7-11 this year.

As is customary, Apple is expected to present at WWDC new versions of your macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and tvOS operating systems. Although it is not the main purpose of the conference, we may also see announcements of new hardware. In 2017, for example, a MacBook Pro was presented along with other products, and in 2019 the Mac Pro arrived with the renewed design that has accompanied us to this day.

What else do we know about the new MacBook Pro

Apple’s new professional laptop would come with a completely renewed design and in two versions: a 14-inch and a 16-inch one.

Those of Cupertino would equip the new MacBook Pro with a new 10-core Apple Silicon SoC, eight high performance and two low consumption.

The power jump would also be seen in the graphical section, with a 16-core GPU for the input model and 32 cores for the top. Reports also say that the 2021 MacBook Pro will also support a maximum of 64 GB of RAM.

Apple would also bring back the technology MagSafe for cargo, the port HDMI and the slot for SD cards. The design of the new MacBook Pro would also contemplate the disappearance of frontal identificationIn other words, the “MacBook Pro” at the bottom of the screen.

Read this too …