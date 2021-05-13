The new MacBook Pro with M1 is on sale at Amazon with almost € 300 discount | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon has lowered the MacBook Pro with M1 almost 300 euros compared to its official price. Take the opportunity to buy it at the price of MacBook Air and take it home for only 1,169 euros.

The new MacBook Pro with Apple’s M1 chip is one of the most desirable notebooks on the market today. The problem is that its price is not exactly cheap, which is why many users think twice before buying it.

If you are one of these people, now you have a great opportunity to buy the cheapest MacBook Pro with M1. It is on sale on Amazon and you can take it home for only 1,169 euros.

Considering that Apple products do not usually have big price drops, this is a perfect time to get it. Its price in the official Apple store is 1,449 euros, so thanks to this promotion you save nothing more and nothing less than 280 euros. Given that the MacBook Air with M1 right now costs 1,129 euros, you’re getting a MacBook Pro at the price of a MacBook Air.

This new Apple laptop already equips its own ARM processor, which provides more speed, lower battery consumption and a more affordable price than the previous model.

Of course, the price of the MacBook Air with M1 chip has also fallen on Amazon, and right now you can buy it 130 euros cheaper for only 998.99 euros.

Specifically, the model that is on offer is the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, finished in silver. It is the simplest variant of this Apple laptop, but despite this it is extremely powerful.

This is due to the Apple M1, the chip with ARM architecture and its own design from the Cupertino company that has proven to offer excellent performance, improving fluidity over the previous generation Intel Core i5s.

Apart from the jump in performance, the Apple SoC achieves something especially important for a laptop: it consumes less power, so it allows to extend the autonomy of the equipment. According to official data, the battery can last up to 20 hours, never seen before on a Mac.

