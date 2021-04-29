The new MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM is on sale with almost € 300 discount, a real bargain | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the more powerful versions of the MacBook Pro, the one with 16GB of RAM and the new M1 processor, has a pretty attractive price cut right now at FNAC.

Apple has renewed practically all its computers lately, from the iMac to the Mac Mini, going through all the MacBook, which are undoubtedly the best-selling models, especially the Air for being the cheapest.

That being said, evidently If you want an Apple laptop that is powerful, the MacBook Pro must be the choice, especially now that it incorporates the new M1 processor based on ARM. If you are interested in buying it, there is very good news, and that is that its version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage has dropped to 1,619 euros.

This new Apple laptop already equips its own ARM processor, which provides more speed, lower battery consumption and a more affordable price than the previous model.

It is a reduction of practically 300 euros with respect to the official price, which can be consulted on the Apple website and which is 1,909 euros. It is not much less common to see these discounts, especially if it was presented just a few weeks ago.

To put things in context, the 16GB of RAM version is not for sale on Amazon, which does have the 8GB of RAM at a price of 1,503 euros.

With M1 and more RAM, unmatched power

Apple has bet heavily on its new processors, which debut a totally new architecture in their laptops and computers, ARM, common in mobile chips and not so much in desktop systems.

For now, the performance of this processor has been very good in all tests, improving in fluidity to the Intel Core i5 that were used in the previous generation and adding something vital: much more battery, or at least much longer life.

With the new macOS it works perfectly, so few drawbacks can be made, especially now that the MacBook Pro M1 with 16GB of RAM is much cheaper. To edit videos, photos or run very demanding programs, it is undoubtedly one of the best laptops you can buy.

A laptop offers versatility and in many cases a lot of power. These are some low cost models with Windows 10 that will solve a good part of your problems.

There are some more noteworthy novelties, such as the keyboard. After several years with keyboard problems (due to the butterfly mechanism), Apple has decided to return to the scissor mechanism, and that without a doubt is a resounding success that ends the defects that plagued previous models.

As it has 512GB of storage in SSD format, it has enough capacity to save all kinds of files, something that cannot be said about the edition that only has 256GB.

