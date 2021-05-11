The new MacBook Air with M2 will arrive with renewed design

The new MacBook Air with M2 can be the most interesting Apple personal computer for this year If the information provided by the youtuber Jon Prosser, specialized in the Cupertino brand and with recent successes in advancing the designs of the all-in-one iMac or AirPods Pro headphones, is confirmed.

Apple set itself a three-year term to renew its entire line of PCs once it had decided to change the architecture from Intel’s x86 to ARMs. The brand’s ultraportable was one of the three teams selected to debut the SoC M1. There was no time for more (it was quite a complete architecture change) and the Air was a design copy of the model with Intel.

MacBook Air with M2

The new Apple ultralight will be completely different from the current model and in addition to the improvement in the internal hardware, it will come with a completely renewed design. The images you see in the article claim to be renderings of the actual product. It is not possible to confirm it, but the truth is that it looks great.

The first thing we see is an explosion of color. The new finishes that Apple has introduced in the new iMac, taking up different tones and other new ones from the 1998 classic, will also be offered on the Air. Compared to the typical gray, elegant, but already widely seen in all manufacturers, we see variants in blue, green, purple or yellow.

Lighter and thinner than ever, we see trimmed and white bezels, the same tone as for the keyboard. At the bottom, the four small support feet have been replaced in favor of two large risers that should improve grip and better resist the passage of time.

Regarding external connectivity, you will have at least two USB Type-C ports, one on each side of the computer. Another novelty will come from the implementation of a Touch-ID sensor in the upper right corner of the keyboard. A full-size HDMI port, a headphone jack, and the Magsafe power supply that Apple isn’t looking to ditch, round out the external ports.

As important as the external appearance will be the novelties inside that pass through the M2. It will be the second generation of the SoC that Apple has developed for the premiere of ARM on Macs and will underpin a performance of the original that was already quite good. It will not surprise those who know that Apple has enormous experience with ARM since it was involved in its development in its beginnings as Acorn Computer in the 80s and the own designs that it has produced so far for its mobile devices have been able to beat in performance to large semiconductor specialists such as Qualcomm or Samsung.

The M2 should be consolidation with improvements in terms of performance and energy efficiency. It will be manufactured by TSMC in 5 nm + processes and will include a 12-core CPU (8 high-performance). The GPU and the neural processing unit must advance to the same degree for an SoC that will be used in other equipment besides this MacBook Air with M2, very attractive if the rumors are confirmed.