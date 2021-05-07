The new MacBook Air could inherit the colors of the iMac

Apple announced the new iMac 24 ″ during the “Spring Loaded” event on April 21. As anticipated by multiple rumors, it will be available in a variety of colors, reminiscent of the iMac G3. However, the colorful Cupertino strategy may not be unique to the desktop computer. According to YouTuber Jon Prosser, the company is testing prototypes of a new MacBook Air in different colors.

Before continuing, it is important to note that Prosser did not refer specifically to the MacBook Air, but to a “MacBook.” However, in saying that this model will be offered in multiple colors for “average consumers”, it is intuited that it refers to the MacBook Air, which so far is the most basic model of the laptop. The other variant available is the MacBook Pro, which is intended for the professional sector.

We must remember that Apple retired the 12-inch MacBook in mid-2019 to fully focus on the MacBook Air. The other option, although unlikely, is that they bring back the defunct model. Regardless of the above, it would not be surprising if the laptop for the masses inherits the same colors of the iMac: blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple. Is Prosser’s information reliable? Not always, but he was the first to preview iMac colors.

Concept of the new MacBook Air created by Ian.

In addition to its renewed design, the new MacBook Air would arrive with important technical news. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the computer will see the light in 2022 and will integrate a Mini-LED screen. It would not be the first time that Apple bets on this technology, since the new iPad Pro (third generation) of 12.9 ″ has a Mini-LED panel to offer greater contrast and brightness.

On the other hand, MacBook Air would jump on the M2 trainThe next generation of Apple’s processor for the Mac. The SoC will also reportedly be built into the redesigned MacBook Pro and a hypothetical iMac Pro. Sure, with specs fit for professionals. We may have official details at WWDC 2021, or a computer-focused event that could take place during the last quarter of the year.

Related