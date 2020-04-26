Starting this Monday, April 27, part of the Catalan audience will be able to tune into a new private local chain, Teve.cat, which recovers some of the old programs Català Channel. Entertainment, debate and news will be some of the axes of its programming, with presenters such as Carlos Fuentes, Ares Teixidó and Albert Lesan.

Teve.cat bursts onto the Catalan television scene after ‘El Punt Avui’ abandoned last January the broadcasts that it had maintained for the last five years on the frequencies of the old Canal Català. Once released, the CEO of Canal Català and co-owner of these frequencies, Nicola Pedrazzoli, has decided to launch this project.

The new chain can be tuned to the frequencies of the old Canal Català in regions such as the Barcelonès, Vallès Occidental and Oriental, Osona, Tarragona, Lleida and Girona.

The return of ‘Catalunya opina’

One of the Canal Català programs that return from the hand of the new Teve.cat is ‘Catalonia thinks’, presented by the Franciscan father Carlos Fuentes. It will be broadcast from Monday to Friday and will propose a debate on the situations experienced by the Catalans during confinement.

The youngest will also have their space in ‘Catalonia thinks #Youth’, every day with Sergi Àlex.

At 10:00, it is the turn of the morning magazine ‘Sense control’, presented by Elena Batista with the collaboration of Nacho Encinas.

At 3:00 p.m., the zapping program will be broadcast Zippi zapping‘with Albert Lesan.

At night, Ares Teixidó and Marta Polo will share a flat in ‘# Queda’tacasaAmbAres’, an entertainment program with interviews with current figures.

Teve.cat programming will be broadcast live from 22 @ in the city of Barcelona. In the near future, the channel will offer disconnections to feed the local programming chain.

