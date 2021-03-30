The new life of Pau Gasol and his wife in Barcelona

He may be the best Spanish athlete of all time in collective sports, he returns home, but not for Christmas but to, in his words, “help and enjoy”.

Pau, who has not played a game for two years, did not want to end his brilliant sports career injured. The icing on the cake of his career is closing his extraordinary career on the court. Competing. And, above all, enjoying. That is why he decided to return to Barça. His team. Your club.

As a new parent, “coming” home has more meaning than ever. At 40 he wants to physically recover from his serious injury to arrive on time for the Olympic event next summer with the National Team.

In addition, raising his daughter, Elisabet Gianna, in his country and close to his own, is for Gasol a dream that has come true.

We tell you how the athlete and his partner are living this new stage of life.

A very “cute” official presentation

Happy, along with president Joan Laporta and his parents, his brother Adrià, his wife Catherine and six-month-old daughter Pau Gasol was officially presented as a Barcelona player last Thursday.

The prodigal son returns and does not do it alone. The pivot has been accompanied at all times by his wife, Cat McDonnell, with whom he has not skimped in displays of affection during the act, and his daughter, Ellie, his great weakness since he came into the world six months ago. This way, his two talismans, has given the final starting gun to his new life.

Love in catalan

After almost twenty years living on the other side of the pond. The winner of the ‘Princess of Asturias Award for Sports’ will be able to show his favorite corners to his daughter, Elísabet, as he has done with his wife, Catherine, during these almost five years that they have been together.

Already installed in Barcelona, the American seems to be learning Catalan, since for Valentine’s Day he showed his ability with the language. The couple has always been close to Catalonia, and the proof is that after getting married in San Francisco, they celebrated a second wedding in Ampurdán (Gerona).

Friends and good manners

The player’s wife has uploaded some ‘stories’ of the couple’s breakfasts, where you can see that they have already started to enjoy the benefits of the cuisine of our country, like churros.

Although, the young woman, who is still in the recovery phase after her pregnancy, combines these rich pleasures with other more ‘healthy’ options such as green vegetable and fruit juices to take care of herself inside and out.

In addition, Pau would be very well surrounded by all his friends and teammates, such as Juan Carlos Navarro, present on the day of the presentation, or Alex Mumbrú, who has sent them this bouquets of flowers, on his behalf and that of his partner, to congratulate you.

A new life, a new project and new illusions. Ever since Bartomeu appointed him global ambassador for Barça in the world, Pau was already preaching Barça all over the world. Now, with this special opportunity that life gives him, he returns to prestige the brand, build a family, and above all, give us more basketball.