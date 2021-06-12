The new Lexus NX is here, the first plug-in hybrid from Lexus (video)

The new Lexus NX is here, a high-end SUV that arrives with such important developments as becoming the first plug-in hybrid in the Lexus range. The Lexus NX 2021 It also comes with a complete redesign, interior and exterior. We have not tried it yet, but we have already had the opportunity to see it live, touch it, and get on it to tell you the most important news of what pretends to be the Lexus reference product. As if that weren’t enough, my partner Juanma has prepared a video to show you how the Lexus NX has been renewed.

The new Lexus NX has grown very slightly, in length up to 4.66 meters (+2 centimeters) and it is also 2 centimeters wider and 0.5 centimeters taller. With these dimensions, it is situated in figures similar to those of an Audi Q5, a BMW X3 and a Mercedes GLC.

Even if the Lexus design language used so far is still present, It is evident that the Japanese brand has sought to further strengthen a muscular design, with well-marked edges, which further accentuates a prominent hood, a large grille, and tires up to 20 “. There are also major changes in its rear, with a hatchback in which there are now an L-shaped rear optics, joined, and in which the classic Lexus emblem is abandoned, replaced by the Lexus name.

The new Lexus NX grows slightly and, although it sports a completely new design, it maintains the design language used by Lexus to date

A brand new car – inside and out

But Onboard is where the new Lexus NX is made, if it fits, more obvious. The Lexus NX abandons the elongated screen on the dashboard, to receive an entertainment system with a 14 “touch screen, integrated as an extension of the digital instrumentation and oriented towards the driver. The Lexus NX also debuts a new Head Up Display, more extensive, and capable of displaying more information. In addition to the 14 “Lexus Link Pro screen, which will be equipped by the higher-end versions, the Lexus NX will have a smaller 9.8” screen in the most accessible versions.

While it is true Lexus had never stood out especially for its entertainment systems, we believe that with this Lexus NX it has taken an important leap, offering us a screen that, in addition to being large and imposing, is easy to use and reacts quickly to our commands.

At the infotainment level, the Lexus NX also offers us wireless charging for the mobile phone, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, remote services through our smartphone and a voice assistant that responds to the command “Hey, Lexus”.

Highlights how Lexus has combined tactile and physical buttons, integrating for example rotary interfaces, for the air conditioning and other functions, next to the panel of the entertainment system. Although we at Diariomotor are not very fond of touch interfaces, Lexus seems to have achieved a very well accomplished system using rotating physical interfaces.

The perceived quality on board is at a high level, as Lexus is accustomed to us. And although there are some hard plastic panels, for example on the doors, most of the covers are made of soft plastic material and leather.

We have also had a very pleasant feeling in terms of space, with very comfortable rear seats, which can also have heated seats. The absence of a central transmission tunnel makes even the third rear seat relatively comfortable.

Regarding its trunk we cannot yet give you concrete figures, since the load capacity has not been revealed. But we can tell you that the Lexus NX has a visibly wide trunk, with very regular shapes, completely carpeted and that in the Lexus NX plug-in hybrid we will have the same cargo space as in the Lexus NX hybrid.

Lexus NX 450h +: now hybrid and plug-in hybrid

Without a doubt, one of the most important leaps that this new Lexus NX has experienced has been the introduction of a new hybrid and plug-in mechanics. The Lexus NX 450h + is a hybrid and plug-in, with 306 hp of power and an approved range of 63 kilometers in electric mode, in which it can circulate at speeds of up to 135 km / h.

There are no surprises, and Lexus takes advantage of the technology that we had already seen in the Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid, with a 2.5-liter displacement four-cylinder engine and an electrical system that, with electric motors on both the rear and front axles , gives you permanent all-wheel drive. The rear electric motor is physically disconnected from the rest of the powertrain. To achieve an estimated electric range of 63 kilometers, the Lexus NX 450h + will have a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 18.1 kWh.

By using the same system as the Toyota RAV4, We venture to say that it will be able to overcome real electrical autonomies of more than 60 kilometers, because it is precisely what we have achieved with his Toyota brother. We have also verified that, with the battery completely discharged, the RAV4 managed to make really low consumption, about 6 liters per 100 kilometers. The Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid, as if that were not enough, has won the comparisons to which we have subjected it in Diariomotor.

An important fact. The Lexus NX 450h + has the same cargo space as the Lexus NX 350h, which is not plug-in, including a double bottom with space to house the charging system cables.

Lexus NX 450h +: plug-in hybrid, with 306 hp of power and 63 kilometers of electric range

Lexus NX 350h: new generation of the hybrid system

How could it be less, the Lexus NX will continue to have a non-plug-in hybrid version, which continues to be the reference for this model and Lexus. The Lexus NX 350h delivers 242 hp of power and will be available with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, in both cases having a towing capacity of 1,500 kilograms.

Lexus uses the new generation of the brand’s hybrid system, with a four-cylinder engine and 2.5 liters of displacement.

It is also interesting to note that the Lexus NX has been developed to continue using internal combustion engines without hybridization, although these, in any case, will not be marketed in our market, and have been destined for Russia and Eastern Europe. Thus, in some markets an atmospheric NX 250 with 199 HP of power and a NX 350 turbo with 279 HP of power will be marketed.

Lexus NX 350h: hybrid with 242 HP of power

We still don’t know the price of the new Lexus NX and therefore the difference between the NX 350h hybrid and the NX 450h + plug-in hybrid. Regarding the first, the hybrid, Lexus anticipated in the presentation that it should not deviate too much from current prices. As a reference, the current Lexus NX 300h starts from € 39,400, with an offer, and financing the purchase.

What we do know is that The Lexus NX will go on sale in the last quarter of 2021 and that, by then, we will have the opportunity to test it and tell you about our driving experience.

