The new Lancia announces the name of its chief designer and marks its future

Be a passionate about four wheels It implies, in most cases, loving models or brands that the general public does not usually pay much attention to. We have clear examples like Saab, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin or Lancia. They are not the only ones that we can name, but they are some of the worst moments that have lived or are living. In fact, the Swedish house went bankrupt a few years ago. The others are fighting not to end up on the holy ground.

Lancia It is one of the worst going through. In the last days of the FCA Group, he saw his aura fade without the public being interested in it. In fact, today it is only marketed in your country, although it must also be said that the Ypsilon is doing great. Well, now that it’s under the Stellantis umbrella things have changed. So much so that over the next decade it will have a roadmap, investments and even chief designer.

Jean-Pierre Ploué will personally be in charge of the design of the new Lancia from the Centro Stile in Turin

A few days ago we received the news that will mark the most immediate future of the Italian firm. Jean-Pierre Plué will take over your design operations. For this it will have a own team dedicated to the brand which will revolve around young designers. The creation of this new team will be key so that, taking advantage of the Stellantis internal synergies, can be distinguished from “sister” firms such as DS.

According statements by Jean-Pierre Ploué, Design Director of Stellantis (for the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat Europa, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall) …

“Lancia rebirth is a very exciting challenge. It is an iconic brand, to which we want to return the central role that it played in the past in Europe, exploiting its enormous potential “

For its part, Luca napolitano, CEO of Lancia, expressed …

“I welcome Jean-Pierre Ploué. It is a real honor for me that such a diverse group of professionals work together for the success of Lancia “

And up to here we can read, because neither Lancia nor its parent company have announced which will be their first 100 percent new model. We understand that, as it well deserves, it will be the replacement of the Ypsilon, although this is more a hypothesis than a certainty. However, we are convinced that, without losing your essence of luxury and exclusivity, they will know how to create a cool and attractive range for customers. Meanwhile, we can only dream and wait for news.

