The new KIA EV6 shows its qualities facing a drag race [vídeo]

In style, this is how KIA launched the new e-GMP electric car platform, at the purest Premium level. The new KIA EV6 is one of the most powerful crossovers in its class, with a hair-raising GT variant. Its 585 hp have swept opponents as serious as the Porsche 911 and Lamborghini Urus.

KIA has thrown the house out the window. The second brand of the South Korean giant has fallen out of the mold this past week when it officially unveiled its next-generation zero-emission crossover, the second model of the new e-GMP platform for electric cars. Little more than 4.6 meters that aspires to become a reference in its category, for technology and performance.

And is that the new KIA EV6 It has exceeded all expectations, at least in the performance and benefits part. The firm has presented a model with three versions, although the protagonist of this drag racewill hit the market by the end of 2022. The brand needs time to finish fine-tuning a much sportier set-up and delivering a power figure that seemed impossible to achieve.

Find out how the KIA EV6 accelerates between five class sports cars in a 400-meter race

The new EV6 GT features two electric motors that develop a not inconsiderable figure of 430 kW, equivalent to nothing less than 585 hp. With all-wheel drive, it promises figures on the same level as many prestigious sports cars, with a high torque and power found at the throttle. Some qualities that Koreans, who are more about acting than talking, have shown in a special video with some of the toughest opponents.

An electric versus five combustion that cost much more that the little more than 66,000 Euros than the Korean electric. The Ferrari California T, Porsche 911 Targa 4, McLaren 570S, Mercedes-AMG GT and Lamborghini Urus, all prepared for a 400-meter acceleration test. A more than surprising result because, With a stationary start, the only one capable of standing up to the only one who did not roar has been the British sports car, who crossed the finish line with the electric right on his heels.

And it is that despite having 15 CV less the McLaren, imposing by such a minimal difference has simply obeyed to aerodynamics and weight. The increased height and extra weight of the battery have taken a toll on the Korean, although the engineers have to be recognized for the work they did. An electric KIA, equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery that yields a significant increase in weight, stands up to such a rival, and without wrinkling.

