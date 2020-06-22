Everything will change around after the pandemic. In the workplace, things will not be the same and while some jobs will disappear, other jobs will begin to gain weight in the context. Such is the case of the Covid Officer.

Understanding these dynamics will be crucial in shaping the “new normal” that post-coronavirus trends will bring in an environment characterized by significant job losses.

Employment figures

In this sense, it is important to mention that according to figures from the International Labor Organization (ILO), the unemployment rate in the region during 2019 will remain at the same levels as last year; that is, 8 percent.

However, it is worth mentioning that the growth of employment in the continent will be maintained with modest numbers since it is expected to increase only 1.4 percent in 2019 and 1.5 percent in 2020.

In the Mexican market, in a timely manner, things are not different. At least this is indicated by the new estimates provided by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) which indicate that 12 million Mexicans they would have been unemployed just last April.

The panorama is especially challenging if we consider that the chain seems to be stopped in every way.

Even if 2.1 million people, equivalent to 4.7 percent of the Economically Active Population (PEA), carried out some activity related to job search, a rate 1.7 percentage points higher than in March, the reality is that the job offer is paralyzed.

A recent study signed by OCC Mundial reveals that 56 percent of recruiters in Mexico have paused their hires, while only 8 percent are still hiring normally and just 2 percent are recruiting much more than in previous weeks. .

Covid Officer: The profile that will be sued

Although this will be a trend that could continue for several more months, the reality is that in the midst of these cuts, new job profiles have emerged that brands and companies will have to have on their radar.

Such is the case of the Covid Officer, a profile that in the face of the “new normal” will grow in demand due to the new responsibilities that companies must embrace.

This new profile, which has become popular on platforms such as LinkedIn and Computrabajo, is related to the need for companies to inspect the monitoring and compliance of hygiene measures that must be carried out in the face of a new reality.

This new professional profile has among its functions the following:

Verify that all the members of the work teams enter in good health, neat, with a clean and complete uniform.

Provide support and guidance to staff for the correct understanding and application of the NOM’S (Mexican official norms) and safety rules, where psychological counseling will be one more aspect to consider.

Management and supervision of medical reviews of personnel, as well as the review of tools and equipment.

Follow-up to incidents of personnel in matters of security and hygiene.

Profiles of this nature will continue to grow in demand, which for companies will pose a new challenge to profile these new jobs, while for candidates it will demand the need to acquire new knowledge and skills.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299