The new ISA system, mandatory in cars in 2022

As of 2022, all new homologated cars must incorporate the ISA system, a technology that will help prevent many accidents. We give you all the keys.

May 18, 2021 (13:10 CET)

Graph with the operation of the mandatory ISA system in 2022 (Source: DGT)

Some days ago, From May 10 to 16, the DGT carried out a special speed surveillance control on Spanish roads, just coinciding with the entry into force of the new specific limits in the cities and crossings of our country. Well, in own DGT’s official Twitter account An interesting tweet was recently published advising drivers of an important novelty in automotive technology: the Mandatory from 2022 of the ISA system in new cars.

The ISA system is a driving assistance device encompassed within the safety technologies that have recently been included in new automobiles. The big news in this regard is the approval by way of ratification by the EU for this ISA system to be offered as Mandatory as standard equipment for new passenger cars and vans from 2022, more specifically from may next year.

In essence, the ISA system is a technology that automatically regulates and adapts the speed of the vehicle according to the specific limits on each road and highway. Precisely its acronym in English (ISA or “Intelligent Speed ​​Assistance”; in Spanish, Intelligent Speed ​​Assistant) indicate in a concrete way the main function of a technology with which it is expected to avoid many traffic accidents.

The operation of the ISA (Intelligent Speed ​​Assist) system is mainly based on the connection or communication between the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Signal Recognition system through a external camera that “reads” all signals and through specific software, the one in charge of analyzing and managing all the information. As explained in the DGT Traffic magazine, said software controls the position of the vehicle on the road in relation to the specific speed limit for the place it is traveling, in such a way that the system first warns visually and sound of the limit in question and, if the driver does not act immediately, it automatically adjusts the car’s speed to the specific limit.

Additionally, the driver can deactivate the ISA system manually, by pressing a button or by pressing the accelerator pedal more intensively, as detailed in article 6 of the rule drawn up by the European Parliament.