On March 25 a convoy of trucks and SUVs from the Russian army entered Bergamo (Lombardy) through the border with Austria. It transported the military, medical supplies and 104 nurses and doctors who are still in Italy. The image, with the Russian flag flying in the foreground, must have reached Washington in a few seconds, as it had done days before that of the Chinese planes with tons of aid. Italy was bleeding to death in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic, but its allies looked the other way. Beijing and Moscow, two powers that have built a solid relationship with Italy since a populist gale arrived, took advantage of that flank. But the US has had enough.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper directly warned Italy last Monday about its dangerous promiscuity with Russia and China. “Beijing and Moscow exploit the virus to have more power in Italy,” he launched in an interview with the La Stampa newspaper. Discomfort is not new. It already emerged with Matteo Salvini’s closeness to Russia when he was Italian deputy prime minister. It cost the league leader more than a diplomatic warning. But no such clear warning had been heard so far.

The Pentagon has assigned the Italian state shipping company a contract of 5,000 million

Italy cannot now afford to be a Trojan horse. And Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte responded to Esper’s words, assuring that his country “has not changed its allies.” “We receive help from many countries. Among them were also China and Russia. We have managed them with total transparency towards our public opinion and our allies. ”

The same has been done throughout the week by the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, in different interviews. In their ministry they consider that the warning from Washington is the result of the technological war that the United States maintains with China and that it does not respond to reality. Italy has received help from 60 countries and sees no reason to target the problem in only two states. Behind closed doors, the subject “delicate” is considered and treated with extreme care.

In the Italian Government two souls live (at least) with different views on this issue. Di Maio has always been closer to China and during his period as Vice President of the Government he piloted the agreement on the Silk Road (the first of the G7 countries), directing the staging of those ties with the well-known visit of Xi Jinping. A political theater that has already cost him the reprimand of some EU partners. In the ranks of the PD (Democratic Party), with the Defense Minister, Lorenzo Guerini, at the head, the position is very different and is seen with more suspicion. The same happens in the Quirinal Palace, where the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, still embodies the identity of a country with enormous ties on the other side of the Atlantic.

The US strategy has some carrot and stick. Esper’s warning comes just four days after the Pentagon awarded Fincantieri, the Italian public shipping company, a $ 5.58 billion (about $ 5.16 billion) contract to build 10 war frigates. The first, a missile launcher, will already leave $ 795 million. The contract – also the Spanish Navantia was competing – has been assigned to the American subsidiary of Fincantieri, which was rescued in 2009 by the Italian company and which allowed it to keep 3,000 jobs and three factories in Illinois and Wisconsin. “It is only a confirmation of the good relations we have,” say government sources. But if the support of Russia and China was part of a propaganda strategy, as Esper maintains, it could be said that it has been more fruitful.

The Italians lose confidence towards the traditional allies and shift the axis to the East. A recent SWG survey revealed that China is the friendliest country for 52% of citizens, with an incredible 42% increase in just one year. It is followed by Russia, with 32% and the US with 17%. When asked who Italy should partner with in the future, 36% answered that it should be done with China and only 30% said it should be with the United States. The coronavirus has once again turned Italy, the first country where cases of local transmission were detected in Europe, on the border between two worlds in conflict. An appetizing place to fight an international battle.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe