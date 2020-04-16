After months of rumors, Apple yesterday introduced its new iPhone SE. Four years later, the renewal of one of the most curious movements of the company arrives, a very small terminal – its screen barely reached 4 inches – but it had great power thanks to the A9 processor. Californians’ New Device incorporates the same A13 of the iPhone 11, with a 4.7-inch screen and an attractive price of 489 euros.

It is curious to compare the cost of this new iPhone with one of the company’s most controversial accessories, the wheels of its Mac Pro. If you buy the most powerful Apple computer in its version with rigid legs, you have the possibility of acquiring a wheel kit that will provide mobility. Its price? 849 euros.

For what your wheels cost I buy the iPhone 11 and 2 kilos of shrimp

For what the controversial accessory costs you can buy the new iPhone SE, an Apple Watch Series 3 and an Apple TV. Although, it must be said, we are not talking about simple wheels made of aluminum. His body is from stainless steel, with a rubber coating which brings an extra 2.5 centimeters of height to the Mac Pro.

The Californian firm has launched a tremendously powerful new iPhone for 489 euros. It is perfect for lovers of small smartphones, but it also has one of the most powerful processors today, a good camera and, above all, software that will remain updated for many years. On the other hand, it sells a wheel kit for 849 euros. It is something that only Apple could do.

It is not the only “controversial” accessory presented by the North American company, just a few days ago we knew the new iPad Pro, which arrives with a magnetic keyboard that costs 339 euros. A few months ago, the spectacular Pro Display XDR, with a 6K retina display, landed accompanied by a support of 1,099 euros.

It may interest you: The creator of “Killed by Google” receives a job offer from (surprise) Google … and rejects it

It seems that at Apple they want to make everyone happy, both for those who were looking for a product with a great value for money, and for those who associate the high cost of their creations with exclusivity. In any case, we can reach two conclusions. The first is that the iPhone SE will be a tough rival to the mid-range Android. The second, it is better to buy the Mac Pro with wheels directly, it will only cost 500 euros more.

Follow Andro4all