The new iPhone 12 in mauve color arrives at Amazon and you can now reserve it | Technology

If you like the new color for the iPhone 12 presented by Apple at its latest event, you can now reserve it through Amazon, which is one of the first stores to add it to their catalog.

If you missed the last Apple event, you missed several important novelties within its catalog, both in terms of new devices and in terms of colors, and it is that practically all the novelties of this brand are wearing a chromatic range that it was not usual until a few years ago.

For example, the new iMac appear in no less than six different colors, but they are not the only ones. The iPhone 12 adds a new color to the family: mauve, which is now available for pre-order on Amazon. Its price is the official one, 909 euros for the 64GB edition, 959 euros for the 128GB and 1,079 euros for the 256GB.

The new iPhone 12 has 2 12-megapixel cameras, 6.1-inch Ceramic Shield Super Retina XDR display, 5G connection and the new A14 Bionic processor.

It is one of the first stores to add it to its catalog, aside from the official Apple Store, even if you reserve it where you reserve it, You will not receive it until April 30. Next week it will officially go on sale and in the case of Amazon the shipment is on the same day.

In addition, an advantage is that in the purchase process you can also contract Apple Care, the insurance offered by the brand itself and that is available as an extra on Amazon.

A mobile for many years

The new iPhone 12, which ComputerHoy.com has been able to analyze, has everything it takes to last for many years. This was already common in previous editions, but this time it promises even more.

This is especially due to the connectivity, which incorporates several new features that prepare you for what is to come in the coming years. We refer, for example, to 5G, which is still being deployed internationally and in countries like Spain.

Another key detail is that it has WiFi 6, and that means that at home you will enjoy the best connection speed at all times, although for this you will have to make a small investment in a router compatible with this new standard, which has come to stay with us for at least a decade.

The screen is not far behind, and it is that once Apple has made a double jump: the first to Full HD + resolution, demanded by many users for years. The other is the OLED panel, which not only saves a lot of battery but also revolutionizes the screen quality on this iPhone 12.

Secure pre-sale on Amazon

The conditions of sale on Amazon are already well known by almost everyone: free shipping for all users on orders over 29 euros, whether or not they have Amazon Prime. If you also have it, the better, because the delivery is much faster.

In presales such as this iPhone 12 mauve, the guarantee is that the shipment will be made the same day of the launch, that is, on April 30. Depending on where you live, it will take more or less to arrive, although it should not take more than 24 or 48 business hours.

