Apple has just announced the new iPadOS 14 system at its WWDC 2020 which was carried out virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And among the new features of the operating system highlights the redesign of its applications that seek to take advantage of the large screen of the tablet.

Many of Apple’s apps have been redesigned such as Photos, Music, Calendar, which now have a sidebar that allows you to jump between different sections of the application, and Calendar has more controls at the top of the screen. Although it seems that it is not about dramatic changes, it is a more friendly and agile interface.

The other great update of this new operating system is its search engine, which Apple has decided to call Universal Search and which can be used to search for contacts or documents, or anything else within the applications that support this function. Yes it is like a kind of Spotlight –the search engine of the Mac–

IPadOS also you are getting better support for handwriting with Apple Pencil. Now a function called Scribble will convert handwriting to English or Chinese in text that you can paste into any text box.

Apple’s Notes application already allowed you to search handwritten text as if it had been typed by computer, but This new update expands the feature to allow you to specifically convert your handwriting and use it wherever you want..

Another important feature of the new operating system is that now you can configure the default email and browser applications. This did not happen before, because on iPad or iPhone you could only use Mail and Safari as default, but now that is changing.

For the rest, Apple’s new operating system for the iPad shares most of its features with iOS 14 –which was also introduced today–, such as, for example, the groups of Messages, Maps cycling improvements, and additional Memojis. As well as Siri updates.

Of course, as the iPad is increasingly like a computer, the use of some applications and tasks changes, and it is very possible that in the future we will see a very particular operating system for the tablet.