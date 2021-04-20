The new iPad Pro will be offered in models with 8 or 16 GB of RAM

After presenting the new iPad Pro during the “Spring Loaded” event, Apple clarified on its website that RAM will be different depending on the chosen storage. During the announcement, those from Cupertino mentioned that the tablet had a unified memory of 16 GB, however, that figure can be reduced by half in models with less storage. The configuration, then, is as follows:

128 GB with 8 GB of RAM 256 GB with 8 GB of RAM 512 GB with 8 GB of RAM 1 TB with 16 GB of RAM 2 TB with 16 GB of RAM

So that, only the 1 TB and 2 TB models can boast a 16 GB RAM. Keep this in mind before making the purchase. Another difference that you should take into account, and that we already clarified in the publication of the new iPad Pro, is that the mini-LED display (Liquid Retina XDR) is only intended for the 12.9-inch model. The smaller one (11 ″) will continue with the previous generation panel.

As far as the processor is concerned, the M1 will be integrated into all variants of the new iPad Pro. Apple’s excellent SoC, which already debuted on some Macs late last year, is now the heart of the professional tablet. According to data shared by the company, the new iPad Pro is 40% faster than the previous generation. In addition, a port is integrated Thunderbolt for information transfer of up to 40 Gbps, while the WiFi + Cellular version has support for networks 5G.

Prices, of course, vary depending on screen size, storage, and connectivity. If you want to buy the variant with 16 GB of RAM, you will have to pay from € 1,649 or $ 39,899 Mexican pesos for the 11 ″ model, and € 1,969 or $ 47,899 Mexican pesos for the 12.9 ″. Reservations start on April 30, but shipments will be made from the second week of May.

Related