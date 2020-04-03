         The new iPad Pro (2020) disconnect the microphone by hardware when we cover the screen with its case

Since 2018 the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, which have the T2 chip, physically disconnect the microphones when the lid is down. Now with the arrival of the new iPad Pro, this feature reaches iOS / iPadOS devices for the first time.

Physical disconnect, even for system-level software

The move Apple introduced in 2018, and so far only available on the latest laptops, is designed to perform a hardware disconnect. What does that mean? Than the disconnection is physical, it does not depend on any software that could be manipulated or even fail. With this new functionality Apple guarantees that any iPad with which we use an official case or MFi (Made For iPad) disconnects all its microphones when we close the “cover”.

It is important to emphasize the need for an official case or approved by Apple. Surely Apple uses one of the many magnets that are both in the iPad and in the different cases to activate this functionality, for this reason, only the cases of the company itself or those that are manufactured under its guidelines, and obtain the MFi certificate, are able to activate this function.

With this measure it is achieved that no software, no matter how many privileges you have on the system, including kernel-level privileges, can access information from microphones when we don’t want it. In the support documents Apple describes this new security measure in the following terms:

IPad models from 2020 also feature hardware microphone disconnection. When an MFI-compatible case (including those sold by Apple) is connected to the iPad and closed, the microphone is disconnected in hardware, preventing the microphone’s audio data from being made available to any software, even with root privileges or core on iPadOS or in case the firmware is compromised.

It should be noted that, therefore, the function of “Hey Siri” is no longer available on the iPad with the screen covered by the case. Something that, on the other hand, makes sense, since most of our assistant’s answers require us to see information on the screen.

This is one of the many functions that Apple makes available to us to maintain the security of our data. Without a doubt, all welcome.

