The new intro of ‘Los Hombres de Paco’ is from ‘Estopa’

After 11 years, ‘Los Hombres de Paco’ return to Antena 3. Estepa will put music to the intro and the credits with ‘El madero’

9 seasons and 117 episodes shelved Los Hombres de Paco, one of Antena 3’s most legendary series that, after almost 11 years of absence, plans to return to the screen. No, there is still no specific date for its issuance, but it is expected to be very soon. After a small advance, the complete video clip, full of images of the protagonists, of the new intro of the series has already been revealed.

Called El Madero, the Muñoz brothers, Estopa, reinvent their song El Yonki from their album Destrangis, changing the perspective of the policeman. Thus, with a kind of musical revival, this television rebirth of the character of Paco Tous will also open.

Accompanied above all by Pepón Nieto and Carlos Santos as co-stars, the series will also feature the appearance, we will see how briefly, by Neus Sanz, Adriana Ozores, Amparo Larrañaga, Amaia Sagasti, Juan Grandinetti and, the most anticipated, Mario Casas, Hugo Silva and Michelle Jenner.

As we can see in the video with that phrase of “How can a nuclear warhead appear in Cornellá de Llobregat?”, In this more difficult still, Paco’s men will face radioactive arms traffickers. Of course, the plot will lead to surreal moments. Plagued by doubts still about its true plot and, above all, the personal and sentimental situation of a multitude of characters after this decade of hiatus, the expected return will take place in a hybrid between Antena 3 and Atresplayer Premium, of which still no specific details are known. As well as the duration and continuity in time of this return or the number of chapters and seasons planned.

