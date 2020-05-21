Workers at US auto parts maker Aptiv Plc arrive at the plant during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Photo: . / Jose Luis Gonzalez)

A journalistic investigation indicates that 67% of the 323 “municipalities of hope” have not been tested to demonstrate the presence of the coronavirus (COVID-19), in other words, 217 localities in Mexico will restart non-essential economic activities without having the certainty of the epidemic risk that they are running.

The initiative of the “municipalities of hope”Is the first part of three of the call “New Normal” that the government led by Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the reincorporation to the activities as they had until before the pandemic arrived in the country; however, in the report “Mexico decides to reopen municipalities without diagnostic tests”Of the Spanish media El País accuses that the implementation of this dynamic is done with the risk of not possessing a piece of information that can dispel citizens’ doubts, in addition to 11 of these towns were contagious in the last weeks.

To determine if a municipality, city, town or region could return to non-essential activities it must have the characteristic of not having a single contagion in a 28-day period and the surrounding areas should have low levels of transmission; if these characteristics were met, starting this Monday, they will be considered virus-free zones and will initiate activities if and only if the local government agrees.

By virtue of the fact that the federal order was respected in decision-making regarding openness, the states of Oaxaca, Jalisco, Yucatan, Guerrero, Chihuahua, Tamaulipas and Puebla have already announced their rejection to the municipalities of La Esperanza and will wait until the general indications of the epidemic are optimal to avoid outbreaks of COVID-19.

In defense of the federal criteria, José Luis ALomy, director of epidemiology at the Health Secretary (SSa), maintained that “it is impossible and we do not believe that any country has identified 100% of the cases. Of course, some contagion can be escaped, but this happens anywhere in the world ”and explained that the tests are applied to suspicious patients and that in these municipalities no probable cases of SARS-CoV-2 have been presented in hospitals. “It is highly probable that there have been no cases“He concluded. This also includes signaling that in 11 municipalities of hope 16 cases of coronaviru were detecteds.

The type of areas in which the activities are reactivated are also considered, since they are mainly rural contexts. So, being places far from urban centers and the concentration of people, the risk of opening is less.

Given this, some experts argue that the virus will inevitably arrive, but that the risk is minimal. “It is a matter of time,” he said. Gerardo Chowell-Puente, Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Georgia State University, USA.

So far, the epidemic of COVID-19 in Mexico has left 56,594 accumulated cases since the first patient was detected on February 27 in Mexico City, as well as 6,090 deaths related to this disease.

Likewise, José Ramón Cossío, former minister of the Supreme Court and Justice of the Nation (SCJN), and Antonio Lazcano, mexican scientist specialized in evolutionary biology, they carried out a joint work in which they criticized the opacity in methodology used to establish the new normal derived from the coronavirus health crisis in Mexico.

This work was published yesterday in the American newspaper The New York Times and is called “The new normal in Mexico should not be hasty”, Where the academic members of El Colegio Nacional expressed the opinion that the model implemented by the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt), which apparently replaced the Sentinel system, has not made its methodology and results publicly available, in which supports the gradual reactivation of economic, academic and social activities in the country.

