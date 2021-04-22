The new installment of JJ Abrams’ Star Trek already has a release date | Entertainment

Paramount announces the arrival of a secret new Star Trek movie by JJ Abrams.

Since Star Trek: Beyond was released in 2016, we have not had another production of the franchise on the big screen, launching other parallel projects for television such as Star Trek: Discovery or Star Trek: Picard, among others.

However, it seems that there is another project prepared for the big screen, since according to recent reports (via The Wrap), Paramount has set a release date for new star trek movie produced by JJ Abrams, director of the reboot of the films Star Trek of 2009 and Star Trek: Into Darkness of 2013, participating in the third installment as producer.

While the details of the new installment of Star Trek remain in the most absolute of mysteries, Paramount confirmed that this film (as yet untitled) is a top-secret project that the studio has been developing with the production of JJ Abrams, whose release date is set for June 9, 2023.

It is not the first time that a new Star Trek project was in development, including the respective films directed by Noah Hawley and Quentin Tarantino, both of which were finally on deaf ears, this new Abrams project being the only one that seems to be. going to carry out.

At the moment it is not known if the JJ Abrams Star Trek movie It will be a fourth installment of the saga starring Chris Pine and company, or if it will be a totally different project within the Star Trek Universe. We will have to wait for Paramount or Abrams to confirm more news about this very secret project.

If everything goes fine, JJ Abrams’ new Star Trek movie opens in theaters on June 9, 2023. What do you think this new project will be about?

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by José Carlos Pozo.