The new Instagram norm that some are going to hate

Although Tik Tok is the platform of the moment, Instagram continues to be the favorite among young people. The famous social network has adopted the best of all its competition to make a complete platform with which it does everything: direct, stories, publications and reels (videos like on TikTok).

This past 2020, it was announced that this famous social network has 1,000 million active users, although the advertising reach is estimated at 928.5 million, which means 93% of the accounts. Of course, depending on the amount of investment that is made.

In this line, Instagram tries to improve every day through the opinions of its users. Therefore, changes within the application are very common. Although the interface recently changed to give more importance to some new channels within the social network itself, such as reels or the store, now the application owned by Facebook is studying a new rule that not everyone will like.

According to some users have published in the last hours, Instagram is testing a change when it comes to sharing stories: “We have heard from our community who wants to see less post in stories. During this test, you will not be able to see or add posts to your stories ”.

The new norm of Instagram

And although the company assures that it is something that the community has requested, the reality is that in recent months this practice has been very widespread among the influencers that take over this social network. With the intention of reaching more people, the accounts with the most followers that run giveaways ask participants to share the post in the story. Something that if this new rule prospers, it will not be possible to do.

