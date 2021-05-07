The new ‘infallible’ VAR of tennis

Rafael Nadal is sure that the kick of Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image it has been long. Advise the judge that he does not have to go down to see the mark of the ball as is usual on clay. He simply gives order for the video arbitration to be activated. The bounce of the ball appears on the screens, determining that it is ‘out’, out.

What seemed like an ‘ace’ from Murcia becomes a double fault. The always active Rafa Nadal also reacts to a serve from his rival, this time the Australian Alexei popyrin. He does not give way to the moviola, he himself erases the mark with the shoe and gives the ‘ace’ to the ‘aussie’.

The main referee, always in his chair, although the Swedish acquaintance Mohamed Lahyani It is often difficult for him to stay in it, accustomed to putting on the sanitary mask quickly and descending looking for the bounce of the ball.

It is a job that in the Manolo Santana Stadium of the Caja Mágica corresponds in this edition of the Mutua Madrid Open to the system Foxtenn, which debuted in the elite on land in the Charleston WTA and Rio de Janeiro ATP this very season.

Foxtenn control room in the Manolo Santana Stadium of the Caja Mágica

The Catalan company presented it in society in February 2017 at the facilities of the Catalan Tennis Federation in Cornellà

. On these hard courts, in an ITF Futures tournament, Foxtenn was born, which has also sought ground in clay, where the image of the chair umpire is known explaining whether or not the ball has slipped on the line or that this is really the boat, although sometimes the player decides for another trajectory or a different brand.

World presentation of ‘Foxtenn’ at the CIT in Cornellà

Foxtenn explains that it bases its effectiveness on the “real jackpot”, not on estimates through projections, as would be the case of the ‘hawk eye’, its competitor in the tennis market.

Foxtenn Royal Boat Detail

There are 40 high-speed cameras and ground level laser scanners that allow the recording of 3,000 images per second. Determine exactly the pot of the ball.

“We talk about the moment of truth, capturing reality. You can see exactly where it bounces and how the ball is deformed, with great precision. It is a real image, not an estimated trajectory and that ends up giving a projection to the ground in 3D. Ours is real, to the millimeter, with absolute credibility ”, defends its promoter and CEO, Javier Simón, who dreams of seeing his system on the Roland Garros courts.

Detail of the Foxtenn system at the ATP and WTA 1000 headquarters in Madrid

For now, premiere in an ATP and WTA 1000 tournament, on the central court of the Caja Mágica. A VAR of tennis although without so many interpretations according to the response of the protagonists and the technology that Foxtenn wields.

Scheme of the distribution of cameras and scanners on a tennis court according to the Foxtenn system