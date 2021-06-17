The new images of the new Monsters at Work series | INSTAGRAM

The new trailer for the animated series which is a sequel to the movies of Monsters Inc. “Monsters at Work”, which will be released for the streaming platform Disney Plus, in which we can see the beloved monsters in a new stage for the saga.

Thanks to the great feature film success of Disney and Pixar other ways of telling their stories have emerged, such as the sequel “Monsters University”, where we accompany our beloved main characters Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan in their studies to become adjusters.

After such great success and after protagonists they discovered that the laughter Children are the best for electricity Monster city cops an expansion has arrived for your universe.

This time it is the turn of the young monster, Tylor tuskmon, who graduated at the top of his class from Monsters University, where he learned to scare, however, he comes to realize that this has gone out of style and now laughter is what it takes to get a good job on the production floor Of electricity.

That is how he is temporarily sent there where he must work with some misfit mechanics while learning his new stage as a children’s entertainer.

The series will be released this next July 7 through the Disney + streaming platform and every Friday we will have a new episode so you cannot miss them.

Monsters, Inc. is an animated film produced by Pixar Animation Studios, released in theaters by Walt Disney Pictures and Buena Vista International on November 2, 2001. It was re-released in 3D in 2012.

Sulley recalls that laughter generates ten times more energy than scares because it is a positive energy, so Sulley (as new director) turns the scare factory into a laugh factory. Mike then tells Sulley that he has news.

He reveals to her, pleasantly surprised, that he has managed to put together all the pieces that came out of Boo’s door after it was destroyed. However, Mike explains that the door must be physically complete for it to work. Sulley, who has the last missing piece, replaces it and puts the door back in service. When he opens it, he happily sees Boo again upon hearing him say his nickname, “Kitten.”