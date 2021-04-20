The new iMac with Apple Silicon is a revolution: features and price

In recent years, the iMac had received minor updates. However, none of them have been as crucial as the one announced on Tuesday. And is that the new iMac is a huge step forward compared to the previous generation. Not only is it more powerful thanks to the M1 processor, it also brings with it a surprising design that stands out for its color and its extreme thinness.

Specifically, the new iMac is only 11.5 millimeters thick. In other words, it is thinner than a MacBook Air on its thickest side. This is possible thanks, in part, to the new internal distribution of the components, possible thanks to the M1 processor that this machine incorporates.

The M1 is not new. It is the same SoC that we find in the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini. In his day, he surprised everyone with his performance. And, this time, it will do exactly the same. In fact, it is likely that the sustained performance – when its maximum performance is demanded over a long period of time – is somewhat higher than that of the machines we met at the end of 2020. The reason? That this iMac has two fans, which will allow better oxygenate the interior of the machine.

The iMac debuts a completely new design: thinner and very colorful

The new iMac will be available in a wide range of colors. Specifically, it will be available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver. All of them will also be accompanied by a Magic Keyboard, a Magic Mouse or a Magic Trackpad of the same color. The Magic Keyboard, by the way, now features Touch ID, which comes to the desktop for the first time.

Another change worth mentioning is the cable, which is now magnetically attached to the computer. This cable also has a transformer with an ethernet port. Apple’s idea is that, if we need to connect to the internet by cable, we don’t have to upload it to the desktop.

When it comes to ports, iMac come with four USB-C connectors, two of which are Thunderbolt. Of course: the cheapest iMac will only have two USB-C ports, a strategy similar to that found in MacBook Pros.

The screen, one of the great protagonists, is 24 inches in size. Its resolution is 4.5K, supports the DCI-P3 color space and has 500 nits of maximum brightness. The panel also has True Tone technology, which adjusts the color temperature of the panel based on the surrounding lighting.

What price will it have? When will it be available?

The new iMac will be available for purchase on Apple’s website from April 30 in major markets. However, the units will not reach consumers until the second half of May, as confirmed by the company. The prices of the different versions are as follows:

iMac with M1 processor, eight-core CPU, seven-core GPU, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse. Available in green, pink, blue and silver. 1,299 dollars, 1,449 euros or 33,499 Mexican pesos.iMac with M1 processor, eight-core CPU, eight-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, two USB-C ports, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse and Ethernet. Available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. 1,499 dollars, 1,669 euros or 38,499 Mexican pesos.

This news is in development.

