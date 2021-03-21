The new iMac is real, and this screenshot proves it

Several images of what could be the next iMac line have been leaked in recent weeks, as a preview of the update that Apple prepares for this year, in its category of computers with Apple Silicon. But a new capture has revealed much more than the exterior of computers.

In the image published by . and shared by the developer Dennis Oberhoff, creator of the DaftCloud application for Mac, it is possible to see the ARM processor via Xcode’s Crash Reporter feature on the Apple computer. Since Apple does not currently sell an iMac with an ARM processor, it stands to reason that the application was being used on a brand new iMac with an Apple Silicon processor.

A new and redesigned iMac is on the way

The crash report file confirms that the crash occurred in the architecture used by Apple Silicon, ARM64, so it is unlikely to be an indication error. Although the expected keynote of March 23 was a strategy of the Apple against the majority of the leakers, the firm has given clues about the imminent arrival of the iMac with new processors.

Just a week ago, Apple added the iMac Pro to the other models of the discontinued computers in the Apple Store, suggesting changes to the supply chain as Apple prepares to introduce new models.

Previous reports have indicated that Apple is developing a 24-inch iMac, probably as a replacement for the 21.5-inch model. This could also mean that the 27-inch iMac increases the screen size to something like 30 inches, but no further details have been known about that.