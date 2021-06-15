The new IKEA and Sonos speaker is camouflaged like a painting in your home

Ikea and Sonos have officially unveiled their latest product in the Symfonisk family. It is a loudspeaker integrated in a decorative foil whose characteristics had been partially filtered in early June..

One of the highlights of this new Ikea speaker is undoubtedly the customization. The front sheet, which hides the speakers underneath, is removable. This feature allows you to choose from a wide variety of colors and designs for the visible part of the device.

The designs, according to Ikea, correspond to the artist Jennifer Idrizi. However, the availability of these will depend on the country or region. As a consequence of personalization, neatness takes on a relevant aspect. In that sense, the power cord can be located at the back in various directions, depending on where the nearest electrical outlet is. Additionally, the power port allows daisy-chaining.

What if there is excess cable? No problem. The new Ikea and Sonos loudspeaker has an area to store the additional cable, so that it does not have to be collected or that it breaks the visual harmony that this product aims to provide. Nevertheless, also includes a foot that can be positioned to place the device on the ground.

The Ikea + Sonos speaker: design and sound quality

It’s not just about design, but also about the sound experience that the device is capable of delivering. In this sense, Ikea ensures that the collaboration with Sonos has made it possible to create a product that is positioned differently from traditional speakers without sacrificing quality.

The new device of the Symfonisk family Supports all functions of the Sonos smartphone app, including access to Sonos Radio and Apple AirPlay 2, but it does not have Bluetooth. As expected, it can be paired with a similar one for stereo sound. In addition, it is compatible with the Sonos Playbar, Playbase, Sonos Amp, Sonos Arc, and Sonos Beam.

Ikea’s new Symfonisk speaker measures 55 centimeters high, 16 inches wide and 2 inches deep. Its dimensions are like those of a classic decorative sheet. The controls are located on the rear of the left side of the frame.

As reported by the Symfonisk live event, the new speaker will be offered at a price of $ 199. It will be available from July 15 in North America and Europe in physical stores and on the Ikea website.

