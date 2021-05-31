The new Hyundai Tucson N on the way? A spy photo points to the sporty SUV

The new Hyundai Kona N has been the first model of the Korean firm to open the door to more sporty versions. In 2017, Albert Biermann confirmed the expansion of the sports model range, also adding SUVs to the package. The first has already arrived, and the second is on its way. This is the first spy shot of the future Hyundai Tucson N, hunted in South Korea.

The vast majority of new Hyundai, KIA and Genesis models are being developed between Europe and South Korea. In the last year, there have been many sightings of the three brands on the roads near the manufacturer’s headquarters, since they are becoming more and more global models, with hardly any aesthetic distinction between the markets.

A recent spy photo of the back of a Hyundai Tucson points precisely to the future Hyundai tucson n, the sportiest variant of the compact SUV range, and which Albert Biermann has referred to on more than one occasion, as “a model that lends itself to displaying a more aggressive aesthetic and the dynamic qualities of Hyundai N”. The test unit looks uncovered, with new details not found in the sportier finish of the current range, the Tucson N Line.

The rear bumper of the Hyundai Tucson N Line differs from the prototype sighted

In this model, the two exhausts are presented in pairs, while in the test unit there are one at each end. The bumper insert, with a black painted nest pattern is similar, but the integrated light clusters have been darkened significantly. Two more than striking details that do not go unnoticed.

Sources from the firm have revealed some interesting statements to the British magazine Autoexpress, which represent a whole declaration of intent: “We are going to take our time with this, because when it appears, it will blow up everything else in its sector.” Most recently, at the unveiling of the Kona N, Thomas Schemera, Hyundai N’s Global Marketing Director, made it contingent on its coming to market, stating that “We will check the market. If, in the end, this makes sense based on market demand, then we have to look into it, but there are no concrete plans yet.

They neither confirm nor deny, but it is clear that there is an intention and that would be an interesting alternative to the CUPRA Ateca and Volkswagen Tiguan R. Regarding the engine that could mount this model, and that would set off alarms in the competitors, is the 2.0-liter T-GDI already known and with some type of electrification or the 2.5-liter T-GDI block, listening figures of around 340 hp. Enough to beat the rivals and climb the Premium.

