The new Huawei MatePad 11 incorporates a 120Hz screen

06/07/2021 at 12:28 CEST

Huawei has announced the new Huawei MatePad 11, one of the most interesting tablets that have recently hit the market thanks to its display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Thus, the fluidity and responsiveness of the tablet will be unique in its range.

Among other interesting issues, the new MatePad 11 incorporates HarmonyOS 2 in a quest to bring new functionality to its system. In that sense, the tablet presents an organization that had not been seen before in the brand. The information will reach users in an efficient way, making technology become a really useful tool for the user.

In parallel, the new tablet will include the 2nd generation M-Pencil, which will allow let’s get the most out of our new fatigue partner, bringing interactive writing much more intelligent and natural than in its previous generation.

It is a tablet with TÜV Rheinland certification that protects against blue light, so the screen will be ideal to spend long hours in front of it without the inevitable visual fatigue.

The arrival of HarmonyOS has generated great expectations, and it seems that Huawei’s new OS will be focused on developing productivity and taking it to a new level. For it, uses a visual appearance that is distantly reminiscent of iPadOS, which, let’s not forget, is the undisputed heavyweight in the world of smart tablets.