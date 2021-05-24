The new Honor phones will have Google apps installed

The Honor 50 will be the first smartphone to be launched with Google services after its separation from Huawei.

Since Huawei confirmed the sale of Honor to a consortium of Chinese companies a few months ago, the former sub-brand of the Chinese giant has been working to regain lost position after the US sanctions on its former parent company. Now, Honor takes a big step forward in that goal by confirm that your new phones will have Google applications installed.

Honor mobiles will once again have Google services

At the beginning of the year, Honor announced that its next terminals would have Google services, something that, as our colleagues from Android Authority tell us, the Chinese company itself has already confirmed through the official account of Honor Germany.

2021 looks ambitious for the new Honor: 100 million mobiles… only in China?

Said account has answered a question from a user about whether the upcoming Honor 50 I would have Google services with a very clear answer: “Yes, we can confirm it”.

In this same tweet, the Chinese brand has also confirmed that, same as in previous terminals, this new smartphone will also have the manufacturer’s customization layer, Magic UI, although in this case said software layer will be enhanced with some new features, which have not yet been revealed.

Thus, the Honor 50 will be the first mobile terminal of the Chinese company to be launched with Google services installed since the United States imposed a series of strict sanctions on its parent company, Huawei, in May 2019.

Since its separation with Huawei, Honor’s primary mission has been to reestablish your partnerships with tech companies like Intel or Qualcomm, with which it has been closing agreements in recent months. Now close the circle with Google, something that will help you regain your position in the market.

The founder of Huawei talks about the sale of Honor, according to him, Trump’s fault

We will have to wait to see if this Honor agreement with Google It serves the Chinese brand to rub shoulders, again, with other Chinese smartphone manufacturers such as realme or Xiaomi.

