The new Honor 50 will once again have Qualcomm and Google

It’s been a while since Huawei sold its Honor smartphone sub-brand to try to get it to evade the sanctions and barriers imposed by the United States government on the parent company, and we can finally see the results. And it is that the new Honor 50 family will have the presence of Google services, in addition to the latest Snapdragon chipset to make its jump to 5G.

These are two official confirmations shared from Honor, who assure that, with this new rhythm without restrictions, it could reach launch the Honor 50 during the next month of June.

“As a global technology brand, Honor has developed a strong network of industry-leading partners throughout our supply chain, and this alliance with Qualcomm reinforces our commitment to working with global technology leaders«, Pointed out the own George Zhao, CEO of HONOR at the Qualcomm China Tech Day 2021 summit.

Following the first teasers shared by the brand, everything indicates that the new Honor 50 will have a design very similar to that presented by the still unpublished Huawei P50, with a double rounded module for its rear cameras, which will separate the main sensor from the rest. Of lenses. Unfortunately, as this is a model oriented to a cheaper range, it is expected that it will equip different sensors to those advanced by the next top of the Huawei range, its specifications being unknown for the moment.

Thus, as we anticipated, this new family of smartphones will once again focus on the premium mid-range, equipping the newly introduced Snapdragon 778G, a “mid-high” range SoC manufactured in 6 nm, which includes compatibility with the new 5G mobile networks. As for the rest of its specifications, although they have not yet been officially confirmed, it is expected that we will find some configurations up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, and a battery greater than 4,000 mAh.

But without a doubt, the great news will come with the software of the phone, since It will be the first Honor terminal to include Google services again. In this way, the Honor 50 will not only re-incorporate all the basic applications of the technology giant, but will leave HarmonyOS behind to return to the use of Android.

An announcement that, far from opting for the visibility of Zhao’s statements in an event with worldwide repercussions, comes to us with a curious publication by the official Twitter account of Honor Germany in which, after being asked if the Honor 50 would include Google services, they replied: “Yes, we can confirm that. But ssssh, it should be another surprise. A tweet that has currently been removed, suggesting that perhaps it was a secret to keep.

However, with these two great surprises anticipated in advance for a terminal yet to be presented, now we have the question of knowing what will be the surprise that Honor is saving for the presentation of these phones.