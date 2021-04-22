The new Honda HR-V hybrid arrives: All your keys!

Sling has presented this morning the new generation of one of its most popular models in recent years, the Honda HR-V. It is a complete renovation and so much so that it is presented as a hybrid model. Hence its trade name Honda HR-V e: HEV (Hybrid Electric vehicle). We are going to know all its details and its main keys.

As we said, the range of hybrid vehicles of the Japanese brand joins, and I remind you that Honda is committed to offering electrified powertrains in all its models for next 2022. But before going into detail, you should know that the new HR -V will be available on the market in the last quarter of this present 2021.

Strong technological design, but without recharging

Starting with the design, the Honda HR-V continues to maintain that crossover aesthetic that characterizes him from birth. However, the new generation will change considerably, betting on a even more technological image on its four sides.

In the front of highlights the grille with a multitude of horizontal slats in chrome, which is in direct contact with the new light optics, which are LED. Meanwhile, the bumper is bulky, although it is not intended to convey an overly aggressive style. There is no lack of a central lower air mouth, fog lights at the ends and the typical protections for the lower areas.

For its part, side view It delights us with a coupe-style design, featuring little glazing, rear door handles integrated into the windows, and a gentle drop from the roof to the rear. Of course, the lower protections have not been forgotten here, both on the side sills and on the wheel arches. By the way, the rims are 18 inches.

And to top it off the back part It manages to focus our attention through LED lighting, which runs the full width of the body. With this they try to make us recognize the model from a distance even at night, although personally it reminds me a lot of the rear light line of the Kia Sportage.

This third generation Honda HR-V maintains the length and width standards of the outgoing model, that is, measures 4.33 meters long and 1.77 wide. However, the total height is reduced by 20 mm, now standing at 1.58 meters. For its part, the boot capacity remains around the 470 liters of the predecessor HR-V.

A minimalist, driver-focused interior for the Honda HR-V

Honda says that the interior space for the occupants has been improved, thanks in part to reducing the overhangs and bringing the wheels closer to the ends of the body. In this way they have achieved 35mm more legroom in the second row seats. Oh, and let’s not forget that it also uses the Honda Magic Seats rear seats, with a rare folding in the market that allows you to use more space.

As for the interior design itself, we find a minimalist cabin. Everything is oriented towards the driver and ensures a greater sense of space for all occupants. In the center of the dashboard there is a 9 inch LCD touch screen, which according to Honda has a very simple menu layout to reduce distractions.

The Japanese brand affirms that the interface used with the typical controls of a smartphone also allows the duplication of the screen of this through Apple CarPlay (via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or cable) and Android Auto (via cable). Feature and app updates are handled in the same way as for mobile phones.

It is a success that the new Honda HR-V has the air conditioning separate from the main screen. The instrument panel is also new, with a modern design and, from what it appears in the images, easily legible.

Complete safety equipment

This new generation of the Japanese crossover comes with the Honda Sensing system, or what is the same, with the set of driving aids of the brand that, in addition, has been improved. It has a new high definition monocular front camera, wider and with faster image processing.

Among others, it includes adaptive cruise control with low-speed tracking, blind spot sensor with vehicle detection up to 25 meters, rear cross traffic control, lane keeping aid, nighttime pedestrian detection, automatic braking and even road control descents.

Mechanical set

As we said at the beginning, the new Honda HR-V e: HEV is a hybrid vehicle. It uses a propulsion system similar to that of the Honda Jazz and CR-V, although suitably adapted to this model and with different features.

The heat engine is gasoline with a 1.5 liter block that works in the Atkinson cycle. To this propeller are added two electric motors and a power control unit. All this under the hood of the trunk, except for the electronic control that goes under the floor of the trunk.

The declared joint power is 131 hp and a maximum torque of 253 Nm, while the brand has not communicated the capacities of the battery or the consumption or performance data. Still, it reminds us that the electrical part is responsible for moving the wheels in most situations, the heat engine acting as a generator of electricity.

It starts in electric mode and seamlessly switches to hybrid mode when the engine is under high torque demand, so that only propulsion through the gasoline engine is used when driving at higher and constant speeds.

Driving dynamics have been enhanced through various performance modes – Sport, Normal and Eco – and driving mode B can be selected via the gear stick for more powerful regenerative braking and a vehicle-like experience. electric. The level of energy regeneration and the strength of the deceleration effect can be adjusted to suit driver preferences using the deceleration selector located behind the steering wheel. In this way, various driving experiences are offered.

Source – Honda