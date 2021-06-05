The new head of the Consumer Division of Huawei Spain, Fred Wang, talks first-hand about the HarmonyOS operating system | Technology

“HarmonyOS is not an Android clone.” This is how resounding Fred Wang, head of the Huawei Consumer Division in our country, has been during an interview with Business Insider Spain after the launch of his own operating system. The manager, who has spoken for the first time with a media outlet since he took office – half a year ago, after Pablo Wang’s promotion to Europe – is determined when talking about his strategy for attracting users, and He believes that this new software – designed for all types of devices – will triumph with customers thanks to its compatibility and integration.

East operating system started development in 2016, after the company realized that the equipment used by each user began to increase exponentially. “At the beginning, customers used one or two devices at most, usually a mobile phone and a computer, but now, in addition to those devices, they have wireless headphones, a smartwatch, and maybe a smart screen,” he explains.

However, none of them work on the same platform, and that’s when they thought it would be a good idea to develop software to rule them all. That is, why would I have a Windows PC, AirPods, an Android mobile and a smartwatch with WearOS? Wouldn’t it be easier for all of them to come together under the same operating system (OS)?

Well said and done. “It was a good time to work on it, and we decided to get to work, but with some calm,” Wang details. However, shortly after, they had to accelerate that work. In 2019, the Trump Administration accused them of spying through their devices and banned them from doing business with American companies. Despite the fact that to date they have not been able to provide evidence, the veto is still active, although with certain nuances.

Huawei prepares a year of transformation in Spain: bet on HarmonyOS, more stores and an improved ecosystem

In this way, all the companies that collaborated with them had to paralyze their future contracts. Perhaps the most famous collaboration that was frozen was that of Google, since, from that moment, the devices that were presented in the future did not have the services of the Mountain View ones.

The executive reveals that he is not afraid of US sanctions, since, despite acknowledging that they have “a great challenge ahead”, he also considers that they are capable of fighting through thick and thin due to their great technological capacity. In fact, the company invests globally 19,000 million euros in R&D, representing 15.9% of total revenue.

“We would be delighted to be able to collaborate with US companies, but right now we can’t do anything. So as a multinational, what we decided is to continue innovating with the best technology,” he highlights.

What is the great advantage of HarmonyOS over any other operating system and why you should try it

HarmonyOS is already present in 3 devices presented in Spain: the Watch GT3, the MatePad 11, the MatePad Pro and Vision S, but no sign of the mobile – more or less, there was a sneak peak of the P50, its flagship, but nothing confirmed -.

HarmonyOS is presented, really, to deal with any operating system, not just Android, iOS, WearOS or Windows, but all of them. The key by which the user will like it is precisely that, its flexibility when it comes to integrating into the different platforms, since, according to the firm, there are none so fast.

But is the user ready for other software? “HarmonyOS has been released after many years of testing. So, if you want a better synchronization and experience between devices, it would be interesting for you to try it.. Can you imagine starting to listen to a song at home, on a smart screen, then continuing on your mobile, then using your headphones and, finally, finishing it in the car with no more interaction than the one at the beginning? That with HarmonyOS will be as simple as possible. It will improve the experience tremendously, “explains Wang.

Huawei presents Vision S, a smart screen that integrates HarmonyOS, and will only be available in Spain at the European level

However, the challenge is served: in the mobile sector there are already 2 great leaders —Android (Google) and iOS (Apple) -, and all those who have tried before have fallen by the wayside —just take looking back to remember the deceased Windows Phone (Microsoft), Blackberry OS (Blackberry) and Firefox OS (Mozilla), among others—. And they are not the only ones. In each of the sectors there are several crashes and failed attempts.

Despite this, it is also true that none of them have been before Huawei’s investment muscle, and that is why they may succeed despite the difficulties and challenges, which are not few.

Spain: a complex market due to its size and distribution

“I have been working for Huawei for more than 10 years, and I have to admit that Spain is a very difficult market due to the great complexity in terms of distribution and dimensions,” acknowledges Wang.

In this sense, it must be said that our country is the fourth that leads – before it went through Romania, Hungary and Austria -, so it is familiar with the European consumer. However, it details that the company has the same strategy in all markets, and is focused on 5 strategic points: SmartHome, SmartOffice, EasyTravel, Fitness & Health and Entertainment.

“With this we intend to recover from the ravages suffered by the pandemic, as well as to react to the United States sanctions,” he explains.

Globally, the company entered 3.8% more the year of the pandemic, mainly driven by smart devices. “COVID-19 affected everyone, and we were not going to be an exception,” he explains. However, the first quarter of 2021 was a bit tougher, as the company posted a 17% drop in sales globally.

“We are aware of the US veto, but we have a clear strategy to fight against it and we will continue forward,” he says.

To these difficulties must be added the shortage of chips that caused the confinement and that many companies are suffering – from automobiles to video consoles – and which they also intend to solve by developing their own processors (HiSilicon) so as not to depend on other companies. “It is a great challenge, and we have suffered it, but we remain optimistic,” he says.

In any case, what is clear is that Huawei does not give up, and continues to fight to lead the sectors in which it operates. As the CEO explains: “What is clear and remains stable over the years is that the world evolves, and we want to offer it our best evolution”.

Original article by Ana Muñoz published in Business Insider Spain