The wait is over: HBO Max is finally available in the United States since May 27. This latest streaming platform costs $ 14.99 a month with an ongoing contract, and features content not only from the classic HBO library, but also from Warner Bros movies and series, plus exclusive new content.

You can sign up now on the HBO Max website. Once you have registered you will be able to see popular sitcoms from the nineties such as The Prince of Bel Air, the ten seasons of Friends, film classics like The Matrix and the Lord of the Rings trilogies and, of course, without forgetting series like Game of Thrones and Westworld.

As for animation, the entire Studio Ghibli collection will be available, as well as Crunchyroll anime titles including Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Berserk. HBO Max will also host the upcoming season of gen: LOCK, a big-budget animation show produced by Rooster Teeth Animaton and Michael B Jordan’s company Outlier Society Productions.

Starting with the release date, viewers will also be able to see a selection of fresh original content, including the show Love Life, an anthology of romantic comedies starring Anna Kendrick, a Sesame Street talk show called The Not Too Late Show with Elmo and eighty episodes of the new Looney Tunes cartoons.

In the future, subscribers will also be able to enjoy a special episode of Friends Reunion, numerous DC live-action series (such as Justice League Dark), a musical comedy series based on the hit movie Grease and, of course, the very expected Justice League Snyder Cut.

HBO Max can be seen on most smart devices, including iOS, Android, Chromecast, smart TVs, Apple TV, YouTube TV, Xbox One, PS4 and of course the good old web browser. Roku is currently in talks to secure the app on these smart devices, but Amazon Fire TV will unfortunately not support HBO Max on its platform at the moment.

Also note that HBO Max is currently only available in the United States.

