The new handheld vacuum cleaner that triumphs at Lidl is perfect for cleaning the car | Technology

Does the interior of your car need a good cleaning? Get it spotless with little effort with the new handheld vacuum from Lidl. It can vacuum both dry dirt and wet debris and costs only € 24.99.

The interior of the car gets dirty with amazing ease, especially if you have children or pets. In just a couple of trips it can be full of dirt, crumbs and other food debris, hair and other dirt particles. For this reason, it is important to carry a handheld vacuum cleaner in the trunk that allows you to clean it easily and at any time.

If you don’t have one yet, now you have the opportunity to buy the new Lidl handheld vacuum cleaner. It is a perfect model to carry in the car because It is cordless, compact and handy, and can vacuum both dry and wet. In addition, it has a very reasonable price: it only costs 24.99 euros.

Unlike other alternatives, Lidl’s new cordless handheld vacuum not only picks up dry particles, but is also suitable for sucking up wet debris. Thanks to this, this appliance is ideal for collecting from crumbs or sand to the remains of a soda spilled by accident.

The device offers sufficient suction power to leave the interior of your vehicle impeccable, although if you wish you can also use it at home or in other environments. Being cordless, it doesn’t have the limitations of conventional vacuum cleaners, so you can clean wherever you need to.

It is equipped with a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 2,000 mAh that has an autonomy of about 22 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning. Lidl claims it has consistently high performance, so you shouldn’t lose too much power as the battery drains.

It has a permanent washable filter that catches all the dirt, and also includes some accessories to optimize cleaning. It comes with a nozzle to suck up wet debris and another specially designed to extract dirt from the narrowest grooves. It also has a bracket that can be mounted on the wall in case you want to store it at home.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you.