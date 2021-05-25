The new green parking area for residents in Valencia will cost 86.20 euros per year

The new green parking area exclusively for residents of Valencia will cost 86.20 euros per year. The Mobility Ordinance in force introduced a new regulated parking system that provides for three differentiated zones: blue (as up to now, free rotation), orange (mixed use) and green (exclusively for residents), but the rate remained to be known. of the latter.

The Finance Commission has approved this Monday the amount to be paid by users and that may begin to be established in the city once it is ratified in plenary of the City council of this Thursday the modification of the Regulatory Fiscal Ordinance of the Fee for Parking of Vehicles in the Public Highway.

As reported by sources in the Sustainable Mobility area, the basis for calculating this rate of residents – carried out by the technicians of this service with the supervision of those of the Treasury service – has been carried out taking as a reference, on the one hand, the contents of the contract for the regulated parking service in the public thoroughfare of Valencia and, secondly, the value of the use.

Thus, according to the financial analysis carried out, the amount of the fee established does not exceed the annual cost of providing the parking regulation service in green areas (205.15 euros per space with an estimated demand of 2.38 users, which results in 86.20 euros per year) and it remains “well below market value of the use of public space “, as these same sources have detailed.

The next step for the establishment of exclusive parking areas for residents in the city is to carry out the necessary studies for this purpose. Districts like Ciutat Vella and neighborhoods like Russafa, the Botanical, Benimaclet or the Cabanyal, whose neighborhood associations have reiterated their desire to introduce this new area, could be the first beneficiaries, they point out from Mobility.

“The green zone is a fundamental tool to improve life in neighborhoods, especially in those that suffer the most inconvenience due to lack of parking for residents and those derived from agitation traffic,” says the Councilor for Sustainable Mobility, Giuseppe Grezzi. For this reason, the mayor qualifies as “excellent news” that Valencia “can finally have this possibility, which has been a reality in the main European capitals for decades,” he explains.

Requirements to qualify for places

As requirements for parking by residents both in this new green zone of hourly limitation and in the existing orange one are the requirement that the vehicle tax address that appears in the corresponding register of the General Directorate of Traffic is Valencia and the payment of the fee correspondent.

In addition, it will be mandatory to obtain a resident badge which will entitle its holder to use the free squares delimited with the corresponding signage in the neighborhood, district or area where he is registered, as well as being up to date with both the payment of taxes like sanctions in terms of circulation for offenses committed on public roads in the municipality of Valencia.

Apart from the rate established for the new green zone, the cost of the rest of the rates linked to the ORA places remains frozen. The new regulated parking system of the city was unlocked a month ago, when the Administrative Court of Contractual Appeals dismissed the last pending appeal.