the new great electric duel

Of the fiction to reality, it’s been a little over a year since Hyundai and Kia will unveil their first concept cars and electrification plans. Shortly after, the facts arrived. Launch of the new electrical architecture G-EMP for a family of battery-powered cars for the two brands of the Korean group, presentation of the Hyundai ioniq 5 with real specifications that have set off alarms and, now, the definitive launch of the crossover Kia EV6likewise, with technical characteristics that shock direct competition.

It was consistant Vw What was such a tough battle coming? Probably yes. Be the pThe first steps to standardize a global and modular electrical architecture has its advantages, but also its drawbacks in the medium and long term. It is now time to learn from a competition that has developed and implemented new solutions, such as architectures with structural batteries, that have standardized a greater number of “hardware” elements that in a large family of models can more quickly generate economies on a large scale, or that They have seen that the key to everything is “software” … and batteries.

Kia EV6

So things, to VW has to introduce an intermediate step in its formation of electric vehicle and unify two architectures in one to catch up and assume, as in the case of Kia and Hyundai, a greater typology of models on a common architecture. And not only that, they bet that it will be the definitive evolution in which Tesla, now, will want to reflect to transfer to its future cars. That The turning point will come from 2026, at which time, progressively, all the MEBs will settle on a new skeleton, called SSP, common for almost all VW electrics, not Audi. But that does not mean that the ID.4 be one of the benchmark SUVs in a category in which there is more and more competition and in which Hyundai and Kia intend to break the bank …, at least as a product, because prices are also on the new wavelength (starting price clearly superior to ID.4). The duel, of titans, is served.

Kia EV6 and VW ID.4: so the same, so different

Body, battery, main motor on rear axle, secondary motor on front… Are there really so many differences from one architecture to another? Summary secret, but yes, Kia can boast of a more versatile architecture in which, as I said, the software has already won the game over the mechanical part. The last of Kia is clearly larger, 2.90 m of footprint – and it is not its limit – compared to the maximum 2.77 m that the MEB platform can be “stretched” longitudinally. The benefits, dynamics or mechanical components at the margin, reside in the interior, in the space on board, an aspect in which VW, by the way, has shown maximum specialization.

VW ID.4

Unlike ID.3, the larger battery does not determine the number of passengers, but the body and structure itself impose certain width limits in the rear seats. Flat floor in both cases, true limousines due to longitudinal space, 520-liter main trunks for the EV6 and an additional 20 liters for the ID.4. These are long-haul electric vehicles, with versions in their ranges that, due to autonomy – in tables, for the moment – or speed of loading – Kia, by landslide – offer large spaces and a great quality of life inside. Although the EV6 is clearly lower – almost 10 cm – we expect a cabin not only more generous in the Korean model, but also more ambitious. Like VW, Kia also bets on recycled materials in its interior, among them, for the seat fabrics – 110 plastic bottles per upholstery – and, although the EV6 has yet to get on and touch, we bet not only on a greater impact visual, but also for an interior with more homogeneous and colorful materials, a weak point of the ID.4.

And it is that, it is not only about being, but about appearing. Faced with the minimalist concept in terms of digitization of the clock box of the ID.4, Kia opts for a 12.3-inch screen adjacent to that of the multimedia equipment, of identical size. For its part, the console located between seats is, as in the Nissan Ariya, modular, being able to move longitudinally. In VW they are already legion in both electric and combustion cars the ID. Light, the light strip that runs along the dashboard and part of the front doors with warning functions, as well as the head up with different functions in augmented reality, especially for the indications of the safety seats – lane maintenance, for example. . Against this, Kia comes with a very ambitious and complete augmented reality standard that could well be considered the main frame of the car, showing the information in different layers and at different distances from the vehicle, more in line with the system that Audi has presented for its Q4 e-tron, twin of ID 4.

Kia EV6

Kia EV6 and VW ID.4: extreme … very extreme

Before I unveil the EV6 for good, Emilio Herrera, Director of Operations of Kia Motors, revealed a half secret to us: “the EV6 will be a true high-performance vehicle, a true GT but in an electric format”. He happened to comment that he was talking about a 585 hp car, capable of reaching 265 km / h or accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.5 seconds. If Kia no longer had complexes, it is clear that with its future electric range it is going to remove more than one mask. Linked to the GT finish “just” – the rest are called EV6 base or GT Line -, it will probably be one of the models with the best acceleration / price ratio on the market. His rival, in the ID.4 range will be the GTX… with 306 horses. In both cases these are all-wheel drive variants, the only one confirmed at the moment in VW – a twin-engine 265 hp has to be launched later -, therefore equipped with two engines – synchronous in the case of Kia on both axles, asynchronous the front in VW’s case. VW has not confirmed the set torque of this powertrain. Kia, for its part, announces 740 Nm of instantaneous force, through engines with a higher turning capacity than those of VW.

In the absence of all technical specifications, we also expect a variable suspension at Kia which can be adjusted to different driving conditions. What it does promise is already a management between engines and, especially, in the rear engine, to emulate an all-wheel drive with limited slip differential and a dynamic and stimulating behavior. Dynamically, the level of VW is outstanding, it will probably be a car somewhat lighter than the EV6, but, without a doubt, the new crossover from Kia aims to be a promising vehicle not only in acceleration capacity, but also in driving … and speed of recharge. And it is that, thanks to his 800V architecture – 400V for MEB – EV6 supports charging at Tesla or Porsche Taycan rates. In 18 minutes, 80% charge; in 4.5 minutes, 100 km. VW, depending on the battery or version, admits 50, 100 or 125 kW; 7.5 or 11 kW if it is done in alternating current chargers. The EV6 also has a bi-directional system to supply power to external devices and even charge another electric vehicle to 3.5 kW.

VW ID.4

Kia EV6 and VW ID.4: the base of the pyramid

In both cars, everything revolves around two battery packs; the small, say, 52 kWh or 58 kWh in the case of VW and Kia, and the 77 or 77.4 for the higher-end models. But with seven possible definitions of equipment plus two additional launch, the VW range seems, a priori, a bit more cumbersome than the Kia. Horsepower or range regardless, the difference – and eventual advantage – for the Kia model is that you can choose propulsion or all-wheel drive with all battery packs. VW offers lower engines, but with them not too high ranges of autonomy, in addition to that, its version of 148 hp only supports DC loads up to 50 kW. The 175 and 204 hp versions are, combined with the 77 kWh battery, the most recommended if you are looking for an electric with ambitions to go out on the road, which is a price well above the 43,000 euros. Kia already accepts orders from its EV6 And, although we were opting for a closer marking to its rival, this time it is ready to show off its product. 46,450 euros is the current price in reserve of the RWD with 400 km of autonomy, and € 55,050 in those with a larger battery. The GT will already be another matter, not only in power, but also in equipment and price € 67,750. We expected a more competitive start-up of the range, around 40,000 euros, so, except for surprises with future access versions, I am afraid we have been too optimistic. Let’s not forget that both models will also have two more tough rivals: the Skoda Enyaq, clone of the ID.4 and firm candidate to offer the best relation between value and price, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5, twin of the EV6. The battle is served.

Kia EV6, its technical data

Battery 58 kWh GT-Line: with 125 kW (170 hp) / 350 Nm 2WD and 173 kW (235 hp) / 605 Nm 4DW versions

Battery: 77 kWh GT-Line: with 2WD versions of 168 kW (228 hp) / 350 Nm and 510 km of autonomy / 4WD version of 239 kW (325 hp) / 605 Nm

Battery 77 kWh GT: with AED version: 430 kW (585 hp) / 740 Nm

Dimensions: Length: 4.48 m – Width: 1.88 m – Height: 1.55 m

Battle: 2.90 m

Trunk capacity: Rear: 520 liters – Front: 52 l (2WD) – 20 l (AWD)

Load powers: 800 V architecture compatible with 400 V. Up to 11 AC, 22 kWh in three-phase and 350 kWh in DC. Charging times in DC Max at 80%: 18 minutes

VW ID.4, its technical data

52 kWh battery: with 2WD versions of 109 kW (148 PS) / 220 Nm and 316 km of autonomy / 2WD of 125 kW (170 CV) / 310 Nm of 343-345 km of autonomy

77 kWh battery: with 2WD versions of 129 kW (175 hp) and 2WD of 150 kW (204 hp) / 310 Nm with 493/502 km of autonomy

77 kWh GTX battery: with AWD versions of 225 kW (306 hp)

Dimensions: Length: 4.58 m – Width: 1.85 m – Height: 1.64 m

Battle: 2.77 m

Trunk capacity: Rear: 543 liters – Front

Load powers: 400V architecture. 7.4 kW and 11 kW in AC and 50, 100 or 125 kW, depending on the version, power or battery.