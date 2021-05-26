The new government and DGT taxes

The last weeks have been full of news and intentions of the Government to tax the use of the vehicle, especially the most polluting. We collect them.

May 25, 2021 (11:20 CET)

Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government

The “Climate Change Law“, the new “Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan“And the program”Spain 2050: Foundations and proposals for a Long-Term National Strategy”Are the three documents on which the future of the automotive and mobility world in our cities in the coming years and more immediate decades

We have been warning you for some time: the intention of the current government is to transform the current Spanish car fleet, either by betting on aid to the purchase of electric vehicles, raising taxes on fossil fuels, modifying the current Registration and Circulation taxes or taxing the use of the vehicle itself.

The team of Pedro Sanchez wants change the mobility model, cleaner cities, find solutions to fight climate change and impose tax collection measures that come out of the pocket of drivers. How? These have been the latest news of the great changes that are coming in Spain.

Fossil fuels remain in the government’s sights.

Goodbye to diesel cars, gasoline, hybrids …

The new Climate Change Law puts on the board two key dates: 2040, the year from which it will be prohibited in Spain to sell passenger cars with a combustion engine; on 2050For its part, no non-electric vehicle will no longer be able to circulate on Spanish roads.

Low emission zones in cities

Following the model of Madrid 360 (formerly known as Central Madrid) or the Barcelona LEZ, the Climate Change Law urges cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants to have their own low emission zone.

Rise in the price of diesel and gasoline

The intention of the Government does not remain only in raise the tax on the price of diesel, they also want to raise the price of gasoline, raising taxes to place them at the same level as the first eight countries of the European Union. If in Spain a liter of diesel is sold at a price of around 1,200 euros and that of gasoline at 1,338 euros, in France, for example, these prices amount to 1,511 and 1,399 euros, respectively.

Bigger cars and SUVs will pay more to park, and to circulate: all the keys. Photos: iStock.

New car use tax

Apart from the Registration tax and apart from the Circulation tax, it would not be surprising to see soon a tax (at the national level) like the one that will be established in Catalonia from November. The Generalitat imposes a completely new and annual tax what are you looking for chase the most polluting cars, motorcycles and vans. Although cars that emit less than 120 g / km of CO2 or vans of less than 160 g / km will be exempted, for example, those that already emit between 120 and 140 grams per kilometer would be paying about 11 euros per year, while that those that emit more than 200 g / km would pay 111 euros per year.

Tolls on highways, highways, national …

The Government Recovery Plan advises of the intentions of, starting in 2024, establish a new tax for the use of highways. Here would be included all roads of the national high-capacity network, such as highways, highways, national and regional roads, and all drivers, individuals and carriers would pay for it. The Government reaffirms that they will be “affordable” rates.

How much toll will we pay to circulate in Spain on motorways, highways and national roads? Photos: iStock.

Larger cars will pay more

The DGT is sending to the municipalities the technical data of the vehicles with their dimensions. In this case, we would talk about taxes that would depend on the local rulers themselves, which could impose more restrictive measures or higher rates for larger vehicles: for example, when parking in regulated or restricted areas.

Circulation and Registration Taxes, also with changes?

The new Government Recovery Plan calls for a commitment to review in 2022 the Registration and Circulation taxes, adapting the rates to the new environmental standards. Among the measures presented to Brussels, the Spanish Government intends to modify the current Registration Tax, establishing more modern criteria beyond emissions: apart from CO2, the weight of the vehicle and its power would also be taken into account.