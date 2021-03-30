The new Google scanner organizes your documents automatically

Google’s experimental internal projects program, Area 120, has launched Stack. It’s about a smart scanner that relies on artificial intelligence of DocAI. The new tool, currently only available for Android phones in the United States, seeks to take document recognition to the next level thanks to text search, automatic categorization and other advanced features.

Document scanners are nothing new. Microsoft, for example, has offered Office Lens for years, and Google has one built into Drive. So what does Stack offer that other existing solutions don’t? According to the Mountain View company, many functions that facilitate the organization of documents automatically.

Stack has the ability to analyze scanned images and recognize important data such as receipt numbers, expiration dates and other key information. In this way, you can name and organize documents automatically in different categories such as “home, receipts, insurance, medical, taxes, work, vehicle, etc”. Likewise, and thanks to its powerful OCR (optical character recognition) system, it allows users to search all the text of the document and not just its titles.

The idea for the smart scanner comes from Christopher Pedregal, the co-founder of Socratic, a company that was bought by Google in 2018. The developer notes that it all started when he started working on language comprehension technologies to help high school students. “I was wondering if we could apply the same technologies to facilitate document organization,” he explained in the official statement.

Google scanner uses artificial intelligence

When Socratic became part of Google, Pedregal and a colleague joined Area 120 and there they were able to materialize their ideas. They started work on a project that uses their technology from artificial intelligence to improve the scanning process of receipts, invoices and other important documents. This is how Stack was born, although, according to Pedregal, it is still in an early stage of development and could present errors.

The app is free and has no ads. In addition, it offers a biometric authentication security system to keep private documents safe. At the moment it is only available for download on Android terminals in the United States.

