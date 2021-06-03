The new Google Pixel Buds A are presented, with better bass and translation of 40 languages ​​in real time | Technology

Google today puts its new Pixel Buds A headphones on sale in Spain. Technically they are similar to the previous model, but they add voice control with the Google Assistant, and real-time translation.

Google has extensive experience in treating sound for its artificial intelligence applications and its smart and mobile speakers, and all that learning has been put into practice in its new Pixel Buds A wireless headphones.

It has cost him more than expected, but in the end integrate the Google Assistant, for full voice control. And they also come with a spectacular extra: the translation of more than 40 languages ​​in real time.

While the microphone listens to the person speak, the headphones transmit the simultaneous translation to you. You can travel abroad without any problem.

Although the technical characteristics are similar to the previous model, Google ensures that the bass has improved a lot, with a new function called Bass Reinforcement.

It has 12mm speakers of adapted design, that adapt perfectly to the ear. As it explains in its press release, Google has scanned thousands of ears and designed the Pixel Buds A-Series to fit securely, but not in the way. Ventilation holes reduce pressure in the ear.

They have no noise cancellation, but they incorporate a function called Adaptive Sound, which automatically raises and lowers the volume based on ambient noise. Something very useful when you go from the tranquility of your home to a noisy space like the street, or when you go for a run and walk past a construction site.

To make calls sound as clear as possible, the Pixel Buds A-Series use microphones with beamforming technology that focus only on the voice, avoiding picking up ambient noise.

Battery-wise, these headphones offer up to five hours of listening on a single charge, or up to 24 hours if the full charge of the case is used. Also, thanks to fast charging you only need 15 minutes of charging in the case for up to three hours of listening.

They are sweat and water resistant, so they can be used for sports, or when it rains.

The great novelty of Pixel Buds A-Series the thing is have the Google Assistant integrated. All you have to do is say “Hey Google” to ask things like the weather, get a response, change the volume, or ask it to read your notifications.

But the star function is the one mentioned real-time translation of more than 40 languages directly to your ear, although you must also use a mobile with Android 6.0+. Just say, “Hey Google, help me speak French” to start a conversation in that language.

The new Google Pixel Buds A headphones can already be booked in the Google store at a price of 99 euros, although you will have to join a waiting list.