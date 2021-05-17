The new Google Maps AI will allow inland navigation or greener travel

How? Very simple: Google algorithms will use a maximum of data related to the route to be taken, such as traffic congestion or the inclination of the road, in order to provide the user with the path that will consume the least fuel and also emit the least amount of CO2. In addition, according to Google, in theory the expected time of arrival would be substantially the same.

Although the final choice will obviously be left to the user, Google Maps will tend to offer this “greener” route as a priority.

In fact, low emission urban areas they will now be taken into account, and will appear in the application. They consist of areas in which the circulation with certain types of polluting vehicles is prohibited, and in which it is necessary to have a certain type of sticker to be able to circulate through them (does Madrid Central sound like you?).