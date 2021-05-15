The new Google Chromecast drops in price: this offer leaves it at 58.99 euros with free shipping | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although most of the televisions that are marketed already come with built-in SmartTV, it is likely that over time they will become outdated, making many of the applications no longer compatible and requiring the purchase of an external device such as a Chromecast with Google TV.

And last year Google launched the new Chromecast offering a resolution of up to 4K with HDR, and opening a new world of entertainment available to users, and now you too can take advantage of this new launch thanks to a significant discount.

And it is that the new Chromecast with Google TV is only 58.99 euros in MediaMarkt, in an outstanding offer on the occasion of its anniversary, and in which you are going to save about € 11 compared to its previously marked price.

The new Chromecast 2020 includes Google TV, a system that allows us to have applications within the device and that is controlled with the remote, unlike the Chromecast that we had until now. It supports 4K resolution at 60 fps, is HDR and Dolby Vision certified.

The new Chromecast with Google TV at € 58.99 in MediaMarkt has a 15% off, and you can choose to pick it up at your favorite Mediamarkt store or wait for it to be sent to you free of charge by express mail to receive it within the next two to three days.

Thanks to this new Chromecast with Google TV, which was launched last year, you can make your television much smarter, and take advantage of the different entertainment offers up to 4K resolution with HDRas long as your TV is compatible.

As we pointed out in our analysis of the Google Chromecast 2020, it offers a really fluid and useful user interface, and we have a remote control, included as standard totally free, so that you can move perfectly through each of the menus and select the movies from your active subscriptions.

The long-awaited renovation of one of the best devices to turn any television into a SmartTV is now under a temporary offer that you should take advantage of.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.