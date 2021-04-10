The new gluten-free and lactose-free product that is sweeping Mercadona

Mercadona, the supermarket company, has among its products the Turkey Nuggets, which are available gluten-free and lactose-free, making them suitable for people with celiac disease and lactose intolerance.

The company sells a total of 5,000 daily bags of this product that, under the Hacendado brand, is available throughout the chain and is ideal as a starter or main dish for lunch and dinner.

The supplier that is responsible for making this product is Fripozo, specifically, in its center in Las Torres de Cotillas, in Murcia, as reported by Mercadona in a statement.

These turkey nuggets can easily be made either in a skillet, deep fryer, or baked. They are available both in physical stores and on Mercadona’s online shopping website, in a bag format of 400 grams at 2.60 euros per unit.

With this product Mercadona increases the list of gluten-free products that can be found on its shelves. In fact, today, the company offers more than 1,300 solutions conveniently packaged and identified on their labeling to guarantee maximum satisfaction to your celiac customers.