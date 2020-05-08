It is a fundamental step to introduce total autonomous driving

It is also intended to be used in security and assistance systems

Volvo has partnered with technology company Luminar to include LiDAR detection technology in its new generation of vehicles.

Volvo, one of the automakers most committed to safety – for example, none of its new cars will exceed 180 km / hour – has announced a collaboration agreement with the company Luminar to be able to include detection technology LiDAR in their new generation models.

This is a definitive step to put into operation the first technology of fully autonomous driving for Volvo motorways as well as paving the way for future active safety advancements.

The platform SPA2 Volvo, which is where the new generation vehicles will start, is already prepared for the autonomous driving. The technology LiDAR it will be integrated into the ceiling in a discreet bastane shape. These units will see your software update wirelessly. Also, if the customer has included the function Highway Pilot, which is what allows fully autonomous driving on motorways, you will see that it is activated as soon as it is confirmed that it can be used safely.

Volvo consider the autonomous driving as the key to improving road safety. “If introduced responsibly and safely, autonomous driving has the potential to become one of the technologies that saves the most lives throughout history. Equipping our future vehicles with the technology they need to make safe decisions is one step. important in that direction, “he said Henrik Green, chief technology officer at Volvo.

Volvo and Luminar they also study how this technology LiDAR it can serve to improve driving assistance systems. That is why the option of including a sensor of this type of series in all the Volvo that leave in the future of the SPA2 platform.

The technology in question is based on LiDAR sensors High-performance devices capable of emitting millions of pulses of laser light to accurately detect the location of objects. For this, the environment is analyzed in three dimensions and a provisional map is created, in real time, without the need for an internet connection.

To enable the function Highway Pilot, Luminar’s perception technology will be combined with autonomous driving software and the radars, cameras and backup systems of the steering, braking and battery-powered functions installed in the vehicles.

