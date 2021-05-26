the new generation of Windows is coming soon

Yesterday began Microsoft Build 2021, the annual conference day in which the Redmond giant presents its most ambitious plans for the most imminent future of Windows, Azure, Edge, and all its services. And it is that although there are still a couple of days ahead, we have already had some partial surprises.

And is that although we were prepared to get some news from Windows, the advance offered has been quite enigmatic. And is that Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, announced that for the last few months he has been testing on his own computer «The next generation of Windows«, although at the moment they do not consider that it is ready to be revealed.

Although this has not taken away for him to declare that «soon, we will share one of the most important Windows updates of the last decade to unlock greater economic opportunities for developers and creators «.

Thus, the use of this next-generation term instead of a direct reference to a new version of Windows 10, together with the statements of its great impact, have not been long in raising all the alarms, since it seems to suggest that we could be before the imminent arrival of the next big installment of Microsoft’s operating system, although for the moment we cannot go beyond the speculative realm itself.

In fact, on the other hand it has also been rumored that the company will bring new policies to the Microsoft Store, which will allow a greater variety of applications in the store. These changes come along with the promise of bringing some legacy Windows 10X features to Windows 10., as well as the current course and development of the lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple.

Similarly, this reference could also be pointing to the upcoming Sun Valley update for Windows 10, which aims to provide a visual update to the operating system. However, in this case we are talking about an update already known and even dated, with an imminent arrival in the Windows Insiders sandbox, and a general update for users during the fall.

Unfortunately, it seems that it will not be in this Microsoft Build 2021 where all these doubts will be clarified, assuming that the company will create its own exclusive presentation event for this great reveal.