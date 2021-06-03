The new generation of Toyota Land Cruiser begins its official unveiling

The Toyota Land Cruiser It is one of the most legendary all-terrain vehicles that remain for sale on the market. The current generation came into our lives in 2007 and, since then, has continued to work thanks to multiple changes. However, those responsible for the Japanese firm can no longer keep it as it is. The reasons for this are very varied, but there are two important ones: the CO2 emissions of its mechanics and active safety.

It is obvious that they have taken their time, but the generational replacement of the Toyota Land Cruiser is about to come out of the oven. The last time we heard from him was a little less than a year ago. So, at least for Europe, he received a special version. Now, go back to the first informational line to display a first teaser video and a date. Take note, because if you like the world of TT you cannot introduce yourself official debut…

The official debut of the new Toyota Land Cruiser is scheduled for June 9

If you take a look at the attached teaser video, you will be with us in that no detail of the new Land Cruiser is visible. What is clear is that its official presentation will take place on June 9. However, a series of technical data was leaked a long time ago that will help us shape its essence. The first, and most important, has to do with changing your platform. Now go on to use the TNGA in its decline F.

This gain, however, has pros and cons. On the good side of the scale, it will allow the arrival of a new range of more frugal and ecological mechanics. Safety will be another of its strengths, as it will feature the latest evolution of the Toyota Safety Sense system. Finally, we cannot ignore the arrival of a roof made of aluminum which, along with other modifications, will allow weight reduction with a similar body size.

2020 Toyota Land Cruiser: The legend is spruced up with a new special series

The negative part of this the new generation of Toyota Land Cruiser is that lose blocks V8. On gasoline will go on to release a 3.5 liter V6 turbocharged that should deliver about 305 kW of power and 650 Nm of maximum torque. The diesel, it should be a 3.3 liter V6 with a power of 225 kW and a maximum torque of 700 Nm. For its management, in both cases, they will have a new automatic transmission with 10 relations.

According to the evolution of its design, we could tell many things but we think it is better to wait for it to be official. The spy photos that have been reaching us are very eloquent, especially with regard to the cabin. With everything, just days are left for the new Land Cruiser to pass generation and keep making your story great. We will be attentive to possible leaks or new information or teasers.

Source – Toyota Middle East